Read full article on original website
Related
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Buy This Ridiculous Chevy Tahoe Rockabilly Bel Air Build for $37K
Somerset AutomotiveStraight outta Florida.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
yankodesign.com
Off-roading Highland 60 trailer with queen-size bed, kitchen, and outdoor shower makes you feel at home
What do you want after a long day of exploring the faraway land? After a long breath; it is a tent-topped camping trailer to offer the comforts of home and minimalist storage for your gear. Keeping the prerequisites in mind, a Colorado-based start-up, that set out at making camping trailers...
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
fordmuscle.com
Vortech Joins Forces With AFR, Scat, RaceTec, Procar Brands
Vortech Superchargers and Paxton Automotive announced on Wednesday that they are joining forces with industry leading brands Air Flow Research, Scat Crankshafts, RaceTec Pistons and Procar seating, under the Taglich Private Equity umbrella of performance automotive companies. As the official release states, this new partnership “opens opportunities to better serve...
torquenews.com
What Happens When Your Tesla Battery Runs Out - At 0%
What happens if your Tesla battery runs out of charge and gets to 0%? If you manage to get to 0% and are stranded, here's what Tesla recommends - along with a few bonus options like portable charging. When Your Tesla Battery Reaches 0%. If you are driving and your...
Professional Tells Us How to Properly Use Masking Tape and Shocked Is an Understatement
This is a game changer.
Wild Downhill Streamliner Can Hit 101.98 MPH Without an Engine
Bodrodz Xtreme Gravity RacingBuilt by a former Delta Airlines technician, the “Atomic Scalpel” is a homegrown land speed machine that doesn’t need an engine.
GAA Has A Herd Of Broncos For Sale In February
Which one of these vintage Ford Broncos would you put in your collection?. With a continuous production run from 1966 through 1996, the Bronco went through five distinct generation changes over the course of 30 years. The very first generation Bronco was produced from 1966 through 1977, and Ford designed and built the off-road compete against the Jeep CJ-5 and International Harvester Scout in the off-road market. Here are some of the best examples of the first-generation Ford Bronco on the market, heading to the GAA Classic Cars Auction.
globalspec.com
ZIP XX: New breakthrough cut-off wheel from WALTER
Metalworking solutions developer WALTER Surface Technologies has unveiled a new cut-off wheel designed to last longer and to increase productivity. Available as of February 1, the ZIP XX outlasts other industry-leading ceramic wheels by at least 30% and delivers, by far, the most cuts per wheel, thus reducing changeovers and downtime.
yankodesign.com
This Vespa teardrop trailer made of foam, incorporates a functional kitchen and space to sleep the rider
DIYers have their own sense of doing things with ingredients that for you and me may sound foolish to begin with. Teardrop trailers, besides the size, have to be durable and stable. Throwing the two aspects out of the park, Thomas Burick has created a micro teardrop trailer, to go with his 1962 Vespa, from foam topped with a sheet of homemade fiberglass.
Comments / 0