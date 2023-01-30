Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Horse pulls sledding kids in Lancaster
Celebrating the ice and snow, Texas style! Children in Lancaster, Texas have some fun getting pulled on their sled behind a horse on Tuesday.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney's Instagram game has gotten national recognition
A French lesson between Joey and Phoebe from “Friends” dubbed over a video about how to properly dispose of cardboard boxes. An overdub from Dr. Evil (of “Austin Powers” movie franchise fame) letting you know that — nope — pizza boxes cannot be recycled in McKinney.
News Channel 25
Monkeys found but mystery deepens at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in a nearby abandoned home after a mysterious disappearance the day before, police said. No arrests have been made. Dallas police said that they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip. Police said...
Brick and Bones to Open in Garland
A longtime fried chicken favorite in Dallas and a Deep Ellum bar staple since 2015, Brick & Bones opens their second location and expands their delivery route greatly. Recently opened at Revolving Kitchen, Brick & Bones’ second location at 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland, Texas 75042, will be serving their fried “chicken their güey” (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how "dude" works in American English) by pick-up or delivery through the “Revolving Kitchen” app (5 mile radius), UberEats and DoorDash.
starlocalmedia.com
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
starlocalmedia.com
Live, Dine, Work, Play in Little Elm: Almost Home Taphouse owners appreciative of support from customers, community
David Myers and Oliver Serrano started out doing business together in outpatient therapy, but slowly transitioned into pursuing another passion — craft beer. The duo has been doing business together since 2017, opening up Ascend Hand Therapy in The Colony and Frisco. In 2021, they were able to sell the Ascend Hand Therapy to a national organization and began to pursue craft beer as a business.
Ellis County Press
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County
ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
Wow! Video Shows Boats on Fire in Rockwall, Texas at Chandler’s Landing Marina
To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true. The video...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville native shares his dream for social equality, political justice
Cameron Dockery delivered the keynote address during the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday, Jan. 16, where he asked the audience what they would do when called to the frontlines of social inequality and political injustice, which is something he is aiming to answer himself.
She Reps: Jeanetta Collier
This Dallas, Texas resident uses her knowledge of Neuro Linguistic Programming, human development, creative business and leadership development to encourage personal empowerment and peak performance in the person that matters: YOU!. 21 years ago, as a young wife and a mother of two, I was at the peak of my...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'
Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
Dallas Zoo’s Stolen Monkeys Found in House Full of Animals, Pastor’s Family Says
Bella and Finn, the two emperor tamarin monkeys that vanished from their enclosure at the Dallas Zoo on Monday, were found the next day after members of a nearby church alerted the police that something odd was afoot at the property next door. Tonya Thomas, whose father is the pastor of Lancaster’s Family Center Church of God in Christ, told The Dallas Morning News that police, acting on the family’s tip, entered the empty community house next door and found the monkeys in a closet—as well as blankets, canned goods, chickens, pigeons, birds, and cats. The family owns the house...
Multiple Videos Show Drivers Stranded in the Snow in Dallas, Texas
The weather lately has been wild, the freezing rain has made the roadways so slippery that many schools have been delayed or canceled. This has been the case for many people and areas all over the state of Texas. But the videos that are circulating from the Dallas, TX area are crazy as many drivers have been getting stuck and just don’t know what to do with the winter driving conditions.
Dallas’ one-stop shop that combines, grocery stores, lunch spots & gift shops
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love finding hot spots around the Dallas area and recently, Inside DFW got an inside look at a one-stop shop that combines grocery stores, lunch spots, and gift shops. When you think of a one-stop shop, you’re thinking of somewhere you can grab a bite...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A Blue Ridge resident is $1 million richer after winning a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at the Quick Check Convenience Store 3, located at 815 McKinney Street in Farmersville. The Texas Lottery said the winner has elected to...
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
Comments / 0