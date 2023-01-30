ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 18 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Every BFF

By Karalyn Hoover
 3 days ago

Thanks to Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope, we have a reason to celebrate our besties every year on Feb. 13 — Galentine’s Day!

It’s the perfect time to show how much you love and appreciate your female friends. Whether you’re grabbing brunch together or letting them know you’re thinking of them from afar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best gifts to give the ladies in your life.

Ugg Classic Slipper II ($120 at Ugg)

Grab your bestie a pair of these cozy Ugg Classic slippers in red pepper, rosy pink or lavender fog so they can feel your love year-round. These slippers are crafted with soft suede and an outsole that allows for indoor and outdoor wearability. Great for a trip to the grocery store or her work-from-home wardrobe.

Skims Soft Lounge Robe ($88 at Skims)

Skims recently launched the cutest robe in a new, limited-edition colorway, petal, which is perfect for Galentine’s day. This soft lounge robe can be layered over sleepwear, making it the best gift for your skincare-loving friend.

Papier Checkmate Wellness Journal ($35 at Papier)

For your overly organized best friend, this Papier wellness journal will help keep her resolutions on track. She can start and end each day by jotting down her goals, habits, meals, sleep, water intake and much more. There are so many designs to choose from, and you can customize them to include a name.

Homesick Disney The Perfect Pair Bundle ($88 at Homesick)

Have a Disney-obsessed friend like Josephine Skriver ? This candle bundle by Homesick was inspired by the iconic pair, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The Mickey Mouse candle offers scents of Italian Mandarin and grapefruit, while the Minnie Mouse boasts magnolia petals and lemon zest. Either way, you’ll bring some of the magic from the Happiest place on Earth into your home.

Dior Lip Glow Oil ($38 at Sephora)

A TikTok favorite, this Dior lip oil is so popular it keeps selling out. If your bestie reapplies ChapStick all day long, this lip oil protects and enhances the natural lip without being overly sticky.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera ($69.95, originally $76.95 at Amazon)

Let her capture all of your adventures on film with this instant camera. It features a lens with a selfie mirror, an automatic shutter and a flash. This way, it’s easy to snap photos with no experience needed.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23 at Sephora)

Is she a fan of the “clean girl” makeup trend? Rare Beauty’s soft pinch liquid blush is weightless and adds just the right amount of color to her cheeks. It’s so popular it’s bound to sell out soon—so get it while it lasts.

PrintFresh Short Sleep Set ($138 at PrintFresh)

Gift her this sleep set for your next sleepover. These PJs are crafted from 100% organic cotton poplin that gets softer with every wash. Choose between eight beautiful prints and plenty of inclusive sizing to find the perfect set.

Ana Luisa Rope Bold Ring ($65 at Ana Luisa)

This ring is a beautiful addition to your friend’s jewelry collection. Made from stainless steel and coated in a thick 14K gold layer, this ring is suited for everyday wear. She can wear it alone or stack it with others for a stunning look. SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock sports gold jewelry as a wardrobe staple.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" ($98 at Lululemon)

You can’t go wrong with these iconic Lululemon leggings. She can wear these straight from her favorite workout class to the mall. They feature quick-drying fabric and a hidden pocket in the waistband for cards and keys.

Colleen Hoover Book ($10.49, originally $17.99 at Amazon)

If your bestie is on #BookTok, a book by Colleen Hoover is sure to be a page turner. Hoover’s latest book, It Starts With Us is the sequel to one of her best sellers, It Ends With Us , and follows two main characters finding their way back to each other.

Le Creuset L'Amour Collection Signature Figural Hearts Collection Shallow Cocotte ($164.95 at Amazon)

This shallow cocotte from Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day collection is the gift to buy the aspiring chef in your friend group. She can make all sorts of meals and baked goods in this ready-to-use, enameled cast iron pan. Plus, it can be the centerpiece for next year’s Galentine’s Day dinner table.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask ($75 at Sephora)

No matter her hair type, this leave-in hair mask by K18 is the ideal solution for restoring hair. K18 uses patented peptide technology to help repair damage from color-treated hair and heat to give it some bounce. If she’s a fan of testing out different hair products, this one’s for her.

Bala Bangles ($55-65 at Bala)

If your bestie is a fitness fanatic, these chic bangles are a great accessory for her next pilates or yoga class. She can wear them on her wrists or ankles for a slight challenge. You can pick between one and two pounds, along with five cute colorways. They’ve even earned a spot on our fitness favorites, which you can browse here .

Courant Catch:3 ($80, originally $100 at Courant)

For the tech-lover in your life, the Courant Catch:3 is the sleekest addition to any bedside table. It features a chic place for her nighttime essentials while simultaneously charging her favorite devices via its Qi wireless charging.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen ($38 at Sephora)

This sunscreen by Supergoop! took TikTok by storm this past summer—and for good reason. Lightweight and hydrating, this makeup-gripping primer is the everyday solution to any sun exposure concerns. As someone who hates to wear sticky sunscreen, I promise she won’t be disappointed.

Aesthetic Canvas Tote Bag ($12.99, originally $16.99 at Amazon)

This tote bag is stylish, reusable and the cutest reminder for your friend to look on the bright side. She can use it for grocery shopping or upcoming beach trips. Choose between six different prints to find the one that fits her aesthetic best.

Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler 20oz Azalea ($25 at Amazon)

This 20-ounce quencher cup by Stanley not only comes in several beautiful colorways but helps keep her beverages hot or cold. It’s perfect for quick runs on the go, hydrating while at a workout class or even on a desk.

