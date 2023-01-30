ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Get your financial New Year’s resolutions back on track with regular check-ins, realistic benchmarks, automatic transfers and tolerance for setbacks.

By Getty Images
KULR8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to continue raising interest rates after seven consecutive increases last year.

What to Expect From the First FOMC Meeting of 2023. The first month of 2023 has been relatively kind to the stock market, at least compared with 2022. The S&P 500 is up about 4.6% since the beginning of the year. The Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, meeting could add to that positive momentum — or derail it. That depends on how much the committee...
KULR8

Savings accounts in a few of the largest national banks have rates that are 0.01%, despite the multiple federal fund rate increases last year. If your account has a subpar rate, it could be worth the effort to shop around for one that earns 3%-4% APY.

What Fed Rate Increases in 2023 Mean for Savings Accounts. It's 2023 and the Federal Reserve just announced a federal funds rate range increase of 0.25%. This is after seven rate increases in 2022. This increase brings the target funds rate range up to 4.5%-4.75%. This increase is smaller than some of the steep changes in 2022, but another increase means rates are at their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy