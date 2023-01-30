Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
Advocate
Sports Icons Anita Asante and Beth Fisher Announce Pregnancy
U.K. sports stars and newlywed couple Anita Asante and Beth Fisher have announced they’re expecting a baby. Fisher shared an ultrasound image of the child-to-be Wednesday on Twitter, saying, “Transfer deadline day news. New signing arriving in June! She can use either foot but known to stress the manager out.” She didn’t say which of the women was carrying the pregnancy.
Comments / 40