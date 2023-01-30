ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

KXLY

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Russell sentenced to life for murder

SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
CLARK FORK, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Woman injured after car crashes into CF bar

CLARK FORK — A 25-year-old Clark Fork resident was injured earlier this month when a car crashed into the bar she was in, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said the woman was either injured when she was struck by the car or by damage caused by the vehicle crashing into the building. The woman, who was thrown to the floor when the vehicle struck the Cabinet Mountain Bar at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 21, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CLARK FORK, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris

We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Game Preview: Santa Clara at Gonzaga

It’s a big week for the Gonzaga men. Before they travel to Moraga the take on the unranked (okay 18th ranked) Gaels, the wounded and dangerous Santa Clara Broncos come to the Kennel for the first home game since the LMU loss. I kinda hate the term “trap game”, but…………
SANTA CLARA, CA

