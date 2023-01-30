Read full article on original website
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
KHQ Right Now
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
bonnersferryherald.com
Russell sentenced to life for murder
SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Woman injured after car crashes into CF bar
CLARK FORK — A 25-year-old Clark Fork resident was injured earlier this month when a car crashed into the bar she was in, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said the woman was either injured when she was struck by the car or by damage caused by the vehicle crashing into the building. The woman, who was thrown to the floor when the vehicle struck the Cabinet Mountain Bar at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 21, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
KXLY
A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris
We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
slipperstillfits.com
Game Preview: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
It’s a big week for the Gonzaga men. Before they travel to Moraga the take on the unranked (okay 18th ranked) Gaels, the wounded and dangerous Santa Clara Broncos come to the Kennel for the first home game since the LMU loss. I kinda hate the term “trap game”, but…………
