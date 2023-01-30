Dozens of firefighters contain Crotona Park East house fire

Firefighters have put out a large fire that broke out in the Bronx late on Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out at 843 Freeman St. in the building's basement just after 11 a.m.

Fire officials say that the fire required 138 fire and EMS personnel on the scene to subdue the flames and aid those in the property. They say that heavy fire conditions that started in the basement of a wood-framed private house spread to a neighboring property.

One firefighter suffered injuries and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.