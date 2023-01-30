ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield

By Matt Kadosh
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — On Monday morning, the Westfield Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.

In a statement, the company confirmed that it would be permanently shutting its Harmon stores.

“While this decision is difficult, local customers can still find their favorite health, beauty, and wellness products at nearby Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Watchung and Springfield, as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app,” the company said via email.

Store closing sales “will continue over the next few weeks and months,” Bed Bath & Beyond said. A specific date for store closures, however, was not provided.

Signs posted in the windows at the Harmon Face Values store in Westfield said, “Nothing Held Back!” and “Store Closing.”

In the third quarter of 2022, net sales across Bed Bath & Beyond operations declined by 33%, the company reported earlier this month.

Sue Gove, president CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., in a press release Jan. 10 said the company was on track to complete 150 previously announced store closures.

“We are implementing our plan expeditiously while managing our financial position in a changing landscape,” Gove said.

Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJcrI_0kWWPG8k00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens new store in New Jersey

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store on Thursday in New Jersey. Located at 3057 NJ-35 in Hazlet, the new store employs 25 people, and is the retailer’s third New Jersey location, according to the Emeryville, California-based retailer’s website.
HAZLET, NJ
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bedford Fire Department Building Back on the Market

BEDFORD, N.Y. - If anyone’s wondering if the Westchester real estate market’s still hot, hot, hot, they won’t have to look any farther than Bedford. Well, metaphorically anyway. Having long outgrown its too-small building at 34 Village Green, the Bedford Fire Department made plans to build a new firehouse just a quarter-mile south on Old Post Road, aka Route 22. The $14.8 million project was given the thumbs-up by voters in January 2020. The following year, the village put the 1920s firehouse up for sale in order to help defray those costs. It was sold to local resident Govind Friedland for a cool $2 million, who announced that he...
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021.   It smells like more chicken is coming to P’Burg Expected to open in the first quarter 2023, there have been delays, like nearly every project in the country. Supply chain issues, inflation, cost overruns and staffing shortages continue, especially in construction, but appear to be back on track for this restaurant chain. Once the permits are approved, it may take at...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brooklyn Man Steals $6,000 of Apple Store Merchandise from the Mall at Short Hills

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn’s January’s police blotter featured two shoplifting incidents. On January 13, Millburn Police Officer Salemi responded to Nordstrom at the Mall at Short Hills for a report of theft. Store associates told him that an employee, Deja Davis, age 30 of East Orange created a fraudulent return of a merchandise to a gift card, valued at $435. Salemi arrested Deja and charged her with theft by deception. She was later released on her own recognizance. The next day, Millburn officers Griffin, Lyons, Jezewski and Salemi reported to the Mall at Short Hills on a report of a theft at...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bhalla Gives Update on Union Dry Dock Property

HOBOKEN, NJ - One day after the Hoboken City Council discussed the introduction of a lease agreement that would allow New York Waterway to continue to operate at the Union Dry Dock site for as many as five more years, Mayor Ravi Bhalla gave another update on the status of the space which the city intends to turn into waterfront open space to be known as Maritime Park. “As you may know, transitioning the former Union Dry Dock site into a public, waterfront park has been one of my highest priorities as Mayor, and we have made critical progress to that...
HOBOKEN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 70K sf warehouse in Wayne

The warehouse space race isn’t over. With the industrial market still tight, Monello Landscape Industries is seeking to build a four-story warehouse in the Passaic County township of Wayne, NorthJersey.com reported. The 70,000-square-foot building at 125 Pompton Plains Crossroad would feature a dozen loading docks, 39 parking spaces and 3,300 square feet of offices.
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alfredo Nadera Takes Seat as Councilman in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - Alfredo U. Nadera was sworn-in as a councilman on January 31, replacing Mayor Christopher DiPazza who vacated his council seat at the end of last year when he was voted in as mayor. Nadera, a republican and a Filipino resident of Paramus for 32 years, said, "I want to let [the diverse population of Paramus] know that they have a voice.” Nadera aims to increase diverse representation in local government as a councilman and serve as a voice for the growing social and cultural diversity in Paramus.  "I hope to set an example for the importance of representation in local government,...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy