Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — On Monday morning, the Westfield Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.

In a statement, the company confirmed that it would be permanently shutting its Harmon stores.

“While this decision is difficult, local customers can still find their favorite health, beauty, and wellness products at nearby Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Watchung and Springfield, as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app,” the company said via email.

Store closing sales “will continue over the next few weeks and months,” Bed Bath & Beyond said. A specific date for store closures, however, was not provided.

Signs posted in the windows at the Harmon Face Values store in Westfield said, “Nothing Held Back!” and “Store Closing.”

In the third quarter of 2022, net sales across Bed Bath & Beyond operations declined by 33%, the company reported earlier this month.

Sue Gove, president CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., in a press release Jan. 10 said the company was on track to complete 150 previously announced store closures.

“We are implementing our plan expeditiously while managing our financial position in a changing landscape,” Gove said.

