cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
peakofohio.com
Drug Task Force halts cocaine distribution in West Liberty
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force stopped a crack-cocaine distribution ring in West Liberty Tuesday after a week-long investigation. The Task Force conducted a traffic stop and arrested Emanuel Jones, 27, of Springfield, on a Task Force warrant for trafficking in cocaine. During the arrest, detectives recovered $2,800 in...
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
Huber Heights crash suspect returns to court for unrelated case
Police say he was running from officials in a stolen car when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike. The vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those cars died in the hospital.
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
wtuz.com
Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
A man from South Carolina has been charged after prank calling police dispatchers between 100 to 500 times a day. Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services. Hall allegedly would call dispatchers in Jefferson County, Ohio and public officials, harassing and threatening them, making it […]
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
whbc.com
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
explore venango
Sugarcreek Police Identifies Rural King Theft Suspect; Seeks Additional Information
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have identified the suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. The department is asking the public for additional information on the suspect. According to a January 31st press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the suspect...
Times-Bulletin
Gilbert pleads guilty in burglary and assault case
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man pleaded guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to numerous charges in connection with an incident last year in the 300 block of South Tyler Street. Kaiden Gilbert, 20, was the second person to plead guilty to the incident...
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
Daily Advocate
Walker found guilty in jury trial
GREENVILLE — After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Jessica Walker guilty of two counts of a four count indictment. Judge Stephen A. Wolaver presided. Walker, 46, of New Madison, was on trial for two days in the Darke County Common Pleas Courthouse for allegations of two counts of felonious assault, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of failure to stop after an accident with a specification of causing serious injury.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning. Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the...
