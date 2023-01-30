Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot
MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
1 in custody after SWAT responds to home in west Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to the area of 1400 block of Orvis Street north of Uptown Charlotte.
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
wccbcharlotte.com
Witnesses Describe Dangerous Stunts From “Street Takeover” In Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -Social media is buzzing over videos showing a street takeover in Uptown. It happened at South Brevard Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue, near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Drivers are seen doing burnouts and performing stunts. Neighbors say it was really loud and they could...
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
North Carolina man charged in wife’s death enters not guilty plea in 2019 helicopter vandalism
A man convicted of killing his wife with eye drops in 2018 entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on charges he set an Atrium helicopter on fire.
WBTV
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
qcnews.com
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
Man found dead after altercation with ex at Salisbury apartment
Man found dead after altercation with ex in Salisbury
WBTV
Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
WBTV
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
abccolumbia.com
DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring
Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
Concord police officer fired after shooting investigation sues for wrongful termination
The former Concord police officer who was fired after the investigation into a deadly shooting in early 2022 is now suing the police chief and the city of Concord.
Ex-paramedic pleads not guilty to setting fire to medical chopper mid-flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops in 2018 pleaded not guilty to felony arson Wednesday in connection with a medical helicopter fire that investigators allege he intentionally set. Joshua Hunsucker was accused in 2021 of setting...
WSOC Charlotte
Charlotte faith leaders call for change one month after death of 5-year-old girl
Faith leaders in Charlotte are calling for change after a 5-year-old girl was killed in north Charlotte after finding a gun.
WBTV
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought, according to the Matthews Police Department. Logan Michael Guffie of Iron Station was identified as the man seen in surveillance footage. He was wearing...
WXII 12
Man killed in car crash on NC-16
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Troopers responded to a deadly crash on...
Comments / 0