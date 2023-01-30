ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot

MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Witnesses Describe Dangerous Stunts From “Street Takeover” In Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -Social media is buzzing over videos showing a street takeover in Uptown. It happened at South Brevard Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue, near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Drivers are seen doing burnouts and performing stunts. Neighbors say it was really loud and they could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring

Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
ROCK HILL, SC
WXII 12

Man killed in car crash on NC-16

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Troopers responded to a deadly crash on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

