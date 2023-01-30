Vols ranked No. 2 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of Florida, Auburn games

Tennessee will play at Florida and host Auburn this week.

Tipoff between the Vols and Gators on Wednesday is slated for 7 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the matchup.

Tennessee will host Auburn at 2 p.m. EST Saturday (ESPN).

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Purdue 21-1 800 (32) —

2

18-3 731

3 Houston 20-2 708 —

4 Virginia 16-3 662

5 Alabama 18-3 659 -3

6 Kansas State 18-3 649 -1

7 Arizona 19-3 605

8 Kansas 17-4 557

9 UCLA 16-3 508 -2

9 Texas 17-4 508

11 Baylor 15-4 428

12 Marquette 16-4 411

13 Iowa State 14-4 410 —

14 Gonzaga 17-4 393 —

15 Xavier 16-5 364 -3

16 TCU 16-3 349 -5

17 Providence 14-5 279

18 Saint Mary’s 21-1 269

19 Clemson 15-4 212

20 Florida Atlantic 16-5 162

21 Miami 15-5 97 -2

22 Indiana 18-4 93

23 UConn 16-4 81 -3

23 Auburn 19-1 81 -7

25 Illinois 14-5 67

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.