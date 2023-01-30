ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols ranked No. 2 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of Florida, Auburn games

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tennessee will play at Florida and host Auburn this week.

Tipoff between the Vols and Gators on Wednesday is slated for 7 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the matchup.

Tennessee will host Auburn at 2 p.m. EST Saturday (ESPN).

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Purdue 21-1 800 (32) —

2

18-3 731

3 Houston 20-2 708 —

4 Virginia 16-3 662

5 Alabama 18-3 659 -3

6 Kansas State 18-3 649 -1

7 Arizona 19-3 605

8 Kansas 17-4 557

9 UCLA 16-3 508 -2

9 Texas 17-4 508

11 Baylor 15-4 428

12 Marquette 16-4 411

13 Iowa State 14-4 410 —

14 Gonzaga 17-4 393 —

15 Xavier 16-5 364 -3

16 TCU 16-3 349 -5

17 Providence 14-5 279

18 Saint Mary’s 21-1 269

19 Clemson 15-4 212

20 Florida Atlantic 16-5 162

21 Miami 15-5 97 -2

22 Indiana 18-4 93

23 UConn 16-4 81 -3

23 Auburn 19-1 81 -7

25 Illinois 14-5 67

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.

