Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
