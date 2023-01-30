Read full article on original website
The Verge
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
On February 1st, Samsung will hold its first in-person smartphone launch since the Galaxy S20 way back in February 2020. The company is widely expected to announce its new flagship smartphone lineup at the event, namely the Galaxy S23 series. But, as is tradition, Samsung will almost certainly include a couple of additional product announcements for good measure. Here’s a roundup of everything we’re expecting at the event, which is due to kick off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy S23 release date and what to know
Samsung on Wednesday is expected to unveil the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy S23 lineup. The new flagship phones should be announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, which is taking place live in San Francisco. Samsung will also livestream Unpacked on its website and at YouTube. The event...
Only a few hours left to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 devices for up to $100 in free credit
Here's how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and get up to $100 worth of Samsung credit for free. This Samsung deal ends soon, so act now!
The Verge
Where are the satellites, Samsung?
When Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon Satellite tech that will let Android phone makers compete with Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, I was almost certain we’d see the feature on Samsung’s then-upcoming S23 phones. I mean, why wouldn’t we? Qualcomm said the feature would be available this year...
CNET
Here Are iOS 16.3's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Edits, Passkeys and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple dropped iOS 16.3 last week and brought a number of small but potent updates, including new wallpaper options and security keys for iCloud. iOS 16 has been out for nearly five months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings, such as a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Android Headlines
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is finally official, from Samsung. Pre-orders opened on February 1, and they will start shipping on February 17, 2023. The Galaxy S23 series starts at $799, with the Plus starting at $999 and the Ultra at $1,199. But that doesn’t mean you’re going to pay that much for these phones. Luckily, there are always some great deals for the Galaxy S23 series. And other Samsung smartphones. So we’ve rounded up the best deals for the Galaxy S23 series.
Ars Technica
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
Engadget
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the rest of the S23 series
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Samsung announced the...
IGN
Samsung's New Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a MacBook Pro With an RTX 40 Under the Hood
Samsung recently held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, where it announced some new smartphones and laptops, including the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which looks to give Apple's MacBook Pro a run for its money while also targeting gamers. The Galaxy Book Ultra 3 is a 16-inch laptop with...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch LG B2 OLED hits lowest price ever on Amazon
The sought-after LG B2 OLED has once again dropped below the important US$1,000 price threshold and even reached its lowest price yet after the reasonably sized 55-inch version received a notable 32% discount on Amazon. A few weeks ago, the South Korean tech giant LG has announced the latest 2023...
Android Authority
Here's why Samsung skipped satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S23 series
The feature might never make it to this generation of Galaxy S flagships. Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh has explained why the Galaxy S23 series is missing satellite connectivity. The executive said that the functionality of the tech is fairly limited and that the right infrastructure is not in...
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22: Is the upgrade worth it?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is poised to replace last year's model, but the minimal improvements don't make the S23 a must-have device. The slightly bigger battery is a nice touch, but if you have a perfectly good S22 right now, you don't need to upgrade.
The Verge
Wednesday’s top tech news: happy Samsung Unpacked day to all who observe
Today’s the day Samsung will announce its latest crop of flagship smartphones, widely expected to be the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Unpacked launch event kicks off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 / S23 Plus, Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and Galaxy Book3.
Early Galaxy S23 gallery shows off Samsung's flagships ahead of Unpacked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On the eve of Samsung’s February 1 Unpacked event, there’s not much left to learn about the Galaxy S23 series. We know it will have its own special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we learned about software upgrades in a leaked One UI 5.1 changelog, and we caught a glimpse of the packaging in a since-deleted unboxing video. And before Samsung’s flagship takes center stage at its launch event tomorrow, we’re even getting to see it live in a series of hands-on images.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Apple MacBook Pro: A premium laptop showdown
The success of Apple's MacBook Pro line continues to be the envy of many laptop makers. Now, Samsung has come to market with a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that not only attempts to surpass the power and versatility of a MacBook Pro, but also offers many of the same ecosystem-wide benefits that have locked many users into Apple's walled garden.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
The Verge
The stage is set for Samsung’s Ultra pep rally
It’s a weird time for in-person tech events. On one hand, companies are just champing at the bit to host them after a few years of lockdown livestreams. Samsung is the latest of them, after OnePlus, Apple, and Google all took their turns last year. But on the other hand, the mobile devices on center stage in this new era of live events have been kind of boring and often upstaged by their wearable counterparts. The Apple Watch Ultra was arguably the biggest announcement to come out of the company’s fall event in Cupertino, and the Pixel Watch was (justifiably) all anyone wanted to talk about after Google’s event launching the Pixel 7 series.
