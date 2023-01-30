Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.

3 DAYS AGO