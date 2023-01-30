Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
247Sports
Urban Meyer ranks college football's top five jobs, omits Alabama and explains why
College football's best jobs all have similar strengths as revenue-producing and talent-acquiring programs of grandeur with a proven track record of success. Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agrees with many of the factors and added location to the mix in his of the nation's best jobs on the recent CBS Sports "All Things Covered" podcast.
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson was Dak Prescott’s college QB coach and he's helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl. Logic puts him on the Dallas Cowboys coordinator search list.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
Louisville receives the commitment from four-star lineman Woo Spencer
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has added another to the already impressive 2023 recruiting class. New Albany, Ind., four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer announced for the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State at an evening ceremony held at Aspirations Gym. 247Sports lists Spencer as a four-star prospect, placing him as...
How Husker receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returned to NU
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discusses how Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returned to the roster.
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
Breaking Down USC's impressive 2023 recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Greg Biggins breakdown the embarrassment of riches that Lincoln Riley has coming to USC in his 2023 recruiting class.
Former Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez lands inside top-10 in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Just one year after deciding to transfer to Oregon, cornerback Christian Gonzalez has worked his way into becoming a unanimous first-round draft pick. In NFL Draft social media, the question remains: Where in the first round will Gonzalez land? In the most recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft from The Ringer's Danny Kelly, Gonzalez is projected to land in the top 10, going No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps
Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
247Sports
TCU 2023 signing class superlatives
The end of the second signing day has come without any big news for the Frogs. The Frogs didn’t add any new players and are still awaiting word on committed defensive back Warren Roberson. TCU’s 2023 class was one for the ages as the Frogs were able to land...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
In-state quarterback commits to Vols as preferred walk-on
Three-star quarterback Ryan Damron committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on Tuesday afternoon, the product of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee announced on social media. Damron picked the Vols over a scholarship offer to East Tennessee State coming off a weekend visit to Tennessee. "I've been wanting to...
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
247Sports
