Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO