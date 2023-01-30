Read full article on original website
Why SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] 2023 revenue has potential to floor 2022
The SushiSwap 2023 revenue could surpass 2022 by $15 million. The token’s likely direction could end up in a price decrease, but HODLing could cause gains. In 2022, SushiSwap [SUSHI] recorded a revenue of $16.75 million, according to Token Terminal. However, compared to protocols like MakerDAO [MKR] and Lido Finance [LDO], Sushiswap fell short.
Is Aptos’ [APT] bull run coming to an end? Here’s why investors should be cautious
Aptos’ Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a new ATH of over $62.5 million. However, the market indicators showed reasons why investors should be worried. Aptos [APT] remained in the headlines for the entire week because of its massive price pump, which outperformed the rest. The gains also helped Aptos reach another milestone.
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
Litecoin [LTC] is ready to celebrate, but here’s why whales could spoil the party
High hash rate and no network outages were indicative of a secured network. LTC dropped by 3.15% at press time, sparking fears of a strong pullback. Few other cryptocurrencies have performed as well as Litecoin [LTC] in 2022’s bear market. Since hitting the lows of June 2022, both the price and market cap have more than doubled in value at press time, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Will Polkadot’s [DOT] new parachain fix the blockchain?
AlephZero was added to Polkadot as the 38th parachain. Despite declining activity, staker interest and development activity increased. AlephZero, a zkSnark based cryptocurrency, was added to Polkadot [DOT] as the 38th parachain on the network. This addition to Polkadot could likely improve the state of its ecosystem. However, despite the growing ecosystem, there were areas where Polkadot did not show any improvement.
Decoding ‘State of Avalanche Q4’ report for long-term AVAX holders
Avalanche’s daily activity was impacted by native projects. The NFT market underperformed. According to a report provided by Messari, projects on Avalanche observed significant improvements in Q4 of the previous year. These improvements had a significant impact on the daily activity of Avalanche, leading to a rise in overall...
Lido Finance: Decline in TVL, re-emergence of bears, and everything in between
Due to the fall in prices of some native coins, Lido’s TVL declined in the last week. The buying pressure for LDO has declined significantly, and a price drawback might be on the horizon. Lido Finance [LDO], a prominent liquid staking protocol, experienced a drop in its Total Value...
ETH and SOL NFTs in trouble after market shutdown? Analyzing…
Both NFTZ and the Rally sidechain announced plans to close the projects. Ethereum and Solana NFTs increased sales in the last 30 days. Despite some resurgence in NFT prices and transactions, the ecosystem might still be plagued with some downsides. Bloomberg, in its 31 January update, reported that the DeFiance Digital Revolution EFT, also known as ticketNFTZ, was shutting down.
Chainlink [LINK] drops to crucial support zone: Is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK dropped to a key demand zone. LINK monthly holders’ profits tanked. Chainlink [LINK] saw a short-term devaluation on 30 January, but a recovery could be likely....
Bitcoin [BTC]: A tale of how short traders caused a price rally in January
BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.
What’s causing UNI’s declining price action despite increased whale interest?
UNI remained one of the top choices of the whales. A few of the metrics and market indicators suggested a further downtrend in the coming days. On 31 January, Uniswap [UNI] released details related to its new Permit2 smart contract, which is a token approval contract that can share and manage token approvals of different smart contracts. According to the latest tweet, Permit2 smart contract allows for seamless token approvals across web3 dApps, making things easier.
Polygon network keeps booming, but can zkEVM save MATIC from loss
Polygon zkEVM registered growth during the last seven days. New partnerships for Polygon, but price action remained negative. Polygon [MATIC] published Polygon zkEVM’s latest statistics on 31 January. As per the data, zkEVM’s growth over the last week looked promising for the Polygon network. Is your portfolio green?...
Bitcoin difficulty hits its highest point in over a year: What should miners expect?
Bitcoin mining difficulty recently reached close to 40.0T. The rise in network difficulty comes as price and hashrate saw a rise. The remarkable ascent of Bitcoin [BTC] has been a topic of critical importance in the broader cryptocurrency community. Not surprisingly, the price increase seen by other coins and tokens followed the king coin’s price increase.
Binance Coin breaks above $320 with conviction; where to next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin surged above resistance; retracement could be a buying opportunity. The market structure remained bullish. Binance Coin [BNB] beat the 12-hour bearish order block near $316 after...
NEAR: Troubled waters of Q4 2022 bear fruit – Protocol records all-time high in…
Despite the market decline in 2022, NEAR saw an uptick in user activity. NEAR token might be due for a price reversal. In its assessment of NEAR Protocol’s [NEAR] performance in Q4 2022, cryptocurrency research firm Messari found that the network experienced a surge in user activity in the last three months of the tumultuous trading year.
Fantom: A bull run or a bull trap? These metrics suggest FTM is…
Fantom [FTM] has surged 200% since its price rally began in January. Several metrics are suggesting a bull run except for the MVRV ratio. Fantom [FTM] is undoubtedly one of the coins in the market that saw a significant surge in January. When seen on a daily timeframe, it rallied by 200% from January 1 until the time of this writing.
Markets don’t believe Powell- Look at Bitcoin’s likely move in February
The FOMC meeting on 1 February was perhaps the most anticipated event in the investment landscape. This includes the cryptocurrency market, hence the heavy expectations, especially among Bitcoin investors and enthusiasts. Is your portfolio green? Check out the Bitcoin Profit Calculator. The biggest question of the day was whether the...
Breaking down stats as crypto witnesses 93% YoY decline on exploits
According to research, cryptocurrency hacks caused $8.8 million in damages in January. When compared to the $121.4 million in exploitable losses in January 2022, January’s data indicated a 92.7% drop. In addition to the bullish cryptocurrency market rebound in January 2023, there have been other encouraging industry reports. This...
Litecoin: Mammoth partnership and shark accumulation sees LTC spike
Litecoin announced partnership with Mastercard to provide Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. Sharks have increased their holdings by over 4% as price rallies. Litecoin [LTC] and Mastercard have announced a partnership, which would introduce the Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. A post on 30 January, while making the announcement, demonstrated that it would build a payment bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance (TradFi). Investors reacted well to the news.
Bitcoin: Will institutional interest be BTC’s savior?
CME Open Interest in Bitcoin grew, implying a decline in volatility. Miner revenue fell while selling pressure increased. According to a 31 January tweet by Arcane Research, Bitcoin’s [BTC] rally was slowing down. Despite this, institutional interest in Bitcoin continued to grow. One indicator of high institutional interest in...
