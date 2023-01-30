ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Sir Walter Wally retires, will not give weather prediction in 2023

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EM7Oq_0kWWGoQB00

Sir Walter Wally will not make any weather predictions for Groundhog Day this year.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday that the illustrious groundhog has decided to retire.

Visitors will still be invited to the museum on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to learn about animals in the winter and enjoy other groundhog-related activities. However, there will be no Groundhog Day Shadow Ceremony in 2023.

For more information about this year's activities, click here.

The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hiphopnc.com

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy