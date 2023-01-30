ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

‘Just on fire’: A year after sitting out due to injury, Aubrey Griffin leads UConn women to comeback win over Villanova

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Aubrey Griffin pumped her first and flexed underneath the basket with a look of determination in her eyes as the XL Center crowd celebrated in a loud frenzy with under four minutes left in Sunday’s game against then-No. 21 Villanova.

The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior forward had taken the ball to the rim and scored an and-one layup to give No. 5 UConn women’s basketball its first lead since early in the third quarter. She had tied the game at the free-throw line less than a minute before that.

About this time a year ago, Griffin was at home recovering from back surgery. She was forced to watch on TV as the Huskies were knocked off by the Wildcats in the same building, suffering their first regular season conference loss since 2013.

This time around, Griffin was back fully healthy and playing the best basketball of her college career. She came up with big plays at crucial points throughout a game in which the Huskies struggled, leading them to a 63-58 win . Griffin finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

“Definitely watching back on last year it just goes to show how far I’ve come,” Griffin said. “Not being able to play last year to playing this year and just making an impact any way I can to help my team.”

Griffin sat out the entire 2021-22 season due to a combination of ankle, leg and back injuries. She had surgery to repair a disc injury in her back last January.

Coming back from the injury, Griffin said she had a different mindset, with her faith leading the way. She was more confident in her abilities — something Auriemma said was holding her back in the past — after putting in a lot of work in over the offseason. She had become stronger both mentally and physically.

It was unclear how big of a role she’d have before the season, but Griffin has now established herself as a starter and a big piece of the Huskies’ success . She’s averaging 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game while shooting 59% from the floor, all of which are career bests.

After being held under 10 points in back-to-back games against St. John’s and Georgetown earlier this month, Griffin has come alive over the last five to produce 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

“Aubrey’s learning that things that happen on the basketball court, they happen and then they go away,” Auriemma said after Sunday’s game. “She spent a lot of time her first couple of years here, something would happen on the court and she would hold onto it for a long time. And she’s gotten much, much, much better with that. Her confidence is more intact. She did a terrific job on (Maddy) Siegrist today — not easy. And with a few exceptions, that’s been pretty much the whole season. You still forget that she didn’t play for a year and a half almost, whatever it was.”

Griffin scored four of the Huskies’ nine unanswered points during their largest run of the game early in the first quarter. They led by as many as eight in that opening period, but things began to slip away in the second as fatigue set in — this was their fourth game in nine days with a shorthanded roster.

Villanova went on a 7-0 run to open the second, trimming UConn’s lead to just one. The Huskies turned the ball over or missed shots on each of their first six possessions of the quarter, going scoreless for nearly four minutes until Griffin broke the drought.

After receiving a pass from Lou Lopez Senechal just outside of the arc, Griffin got going downhill. The 6-foot-1 forward dribbled into the paint and spun around her defender for the layup to put UConn up 27-24 with 6:16 left.

Griffin again powered her way past the defense for a layup around a minute and a half later. And she scored another bucket inside on the following possession to keep the Huskies’ lead at seven points. She had scored all but two of UConn’s points in the quarter, but then she picked up her third foul and had to sub out with 3:27 left.

“Some players, they get their third (and) before the ref leaves the scorers table they got their fourth. Uncanny how that happens,” Auriemma said. “And it’s all mental, it’s all your composure, your awareness of everything that’s going on. And Aubrey’s grown up a lot in that area. As I said, I think she’s more aware of what she’s doing, she’s more work confident about where I have to go, what I can do, not hesitating, which leads to more fouls. So her maturity has really come at a perfect time for us.”

Griffin played with three fouls in the third and stayed on the floor when she picked up her fourth early in the fourth quarter. UConn fell down six points with 8:08 left, but began to work its way back from there.

“I didn’t want to get tentative and stop trying,” Griffin said. “I didn’t think too much about it, I just went out there and played. Regardless of my fouls I’m still going to play just as hard, but just be smart about it.”

Auriemma told the team to go through Griffin because she looked like she had more energy left and he knew no one on Villanova could guard her in the lane. Sure enough, it was Griffin who eventually tied the game at 52 with under five minutes left. She drew a foul while driving inside and made both shots at the charity stripe. And less than a minute later, Griffin had the and-one play to give the Huskies back the lead.

As Aaliyah Edwards put it: “Today, Aubrey was just on fire.”

“Going from last year to this year, not being able to play and then playing and showing out and balling out today, I think that she helped us a lot to our win and contributed a lot,” Edwards said. “She’s been putting it out throughout the season. And going into a crucial part of our season, second half, we’re going to need that from her every day.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WTNH

Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states

(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday

Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
WTNH

Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall

Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wshu.org

A population soars

A look at the comeback of Long Island’s osprey. Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the Voting Rights Act this year. New legislation could create a bill of rights for air travelers. And graduate student workers at Yale have formed a union after a decades long fight. Sabrina...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN
Jezebel

Connecticut Finally Realizes Executing 'Witches' Over 375 Years Ago Was Wrong

On May 26, 1647, Alse Young became the first woman in the 13 colonies to get charged with and hanged for “witchcraft.” Her crime? Unclear. Some historians believe she might have been scapegoated for a flu that broke out in the town, while others suspect that since her husband owned a small piece of land and they didn’t have a son, the fact that she’d received the inheritance might have played into the accusation. (Tale as old as time!) The only record of her execution is a diary entry from the Windsor town clerk that reads, “Alse Young was hanged.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things

We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy