Portland, OH

Douglas Miller

Douglas Miller, 50, Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away at home on January 30, 2023. He was born on October 10th, 1972, in Gallipolis, Ohio. He graduated from Eastern High School in Reedsville, Ohio in the class of 1991. Douglas was a beloved son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and member of the...
POMEROY, OH
Roger Robinson

Roger Robinson, 62, of Middleport, passed away, unexpectedly, at 2:31 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 in the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. Born April 6, 1960, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Glendon Thomas and Helen Marie Malinowski Robinson. He after thirty years of service he retired from the United States Department of Labor in Parkersburg. Roger’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
Meigs County Community Calendar

If you have an event for the Community Calendar, send it to news@meigsindypress.com. The Meigs County Cancer Initiative (MCCI) will meet. Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Meigs County Health Department. New members are always welcome. February 14, 2023. Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District will meet...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

