Roger Robinson, 62, of Middleport, passed away, unexpectedly, at 2:31 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 in the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. Born April 6, 1960, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Glendon Thomas and Helen Marie Malinowski Robinson. He after thirty years of service he retired from the United States Department of Labor in Parkersburg. Roger’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

MIDDLEPORT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO