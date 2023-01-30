Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?
Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45 GMT) Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.
BBC
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Jonjo Shelvey, Felipe & Keylor Navas sign on deadline day
Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Felipe for undisclosed fees, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan. Shelvey, 30, has made only three Premier League appearances this season and his contract expires in the summer. He has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract, while Felipe, 33, has signed until...
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
Soccer-Darmian sends Inter into Coppa Italia semi-finals
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Defending champions Inter Milan reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Atalanta thanks to a second-half goal from Matteo Darmian.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto
Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo
Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
FOX Sports
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Dave Ward: Bristol want to put unbeaten Gloucester 'under pressure'
Bristol head coach Dave Ward says his team have to put Gloucester-Hartpury under early pressure if they are to end their unbeaten run this weekend. Gloucester-Hartpury have won all nine of their matches this season and are top of the Premier 15s table. Bristol are in sixth place, 24 points...
