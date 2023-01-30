ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?

Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45 GMT) Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.
SB Nation

Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto

Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo

Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
FOX Sports

Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Dave Ward: Bristol want to put unbeaten Gloucester 'under pressure'

Bristol head coach Dave Ward says his team have to put Gloucester-Hartpury under early pressure if they are to end their unbeaten run this weekend. Gloucester-Hartpury have won all nine of their matches this season and are top of the Premier 15s table. Bristol are in sixth place, 24 points...

Comments / 0

Community Policy