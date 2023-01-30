ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uga.edu

UGA again in top 5 for new products to market

Among the 49 new products were new poultry vaccines, animal health diagnostics, a new blueberry and more. The University of Georgia ranks No. 2 among U.S. universities for number of commercial products to market based on its research, according to an annual survey conducted by AUTM. It is the ninth straight year UGA has ranked among the nation’s top five in this metric and seventh straight year among the top two.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA’s economic impact grows to record high of $7.6 billion

The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Coding for the future

UGA student Aniyah Norman advocates for others in tech while carving out her own spot. When she applied to the University of Georgia, Aniyah Norman had one goal in mind: to leave her footprint on the campus in the arena of technology and innovation. Now entering her final semester, Norman...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA posts record $545.6M in R&D spending in FY22

For the first time in its history, the University of Georgia surpassed a half-billion dollars in research and development spending in fiscal year 2022. With total expenditures of $545.6 million — representing a jump of more than 10% from the previous year. Fueled by strong increases in sponsored research...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Alumna profiled in Shoutout LA

Marjory Vazquez (Ph.D. ‘19) alumna of the counseling psychology doctoral program in the Mary Frances Early College of Education, discussed her psychology practice and time at UGA in a story from Shoutout LA. Based in the Bay Area of California, Vazquez spoke about her psychology practice, The Sana House,...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Black History Month at the Georgia Museum of Art

The museum has three exhibitions on view during Black History Month that feature Black artists as well as several programs for the public. Each year, the Georgia Museum of Art hosts its annual Black Art and Culture Awards, featuring the Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Award and the Lillian C. Lynch Citation. Respectively, these two awards honor a living African American visual artist with a significant Georgia connection in an effort to raise their profile and an African American leader who has made a significant contribution to African American cultural education and service.
