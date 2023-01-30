The museum has three exhibitions on view during Black History Month that feature Black artists as well as several programs for the public. Each year, the Georgia Museum of Art hosts its annual Black Art and Culture Awards, featuring the Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Award and the Lillian C. Lynch Citation. Respectively, these two awards honor a living African American visual artist with a significant Georgia connection in an effort to raise their profile and an African American leader who has made a significant contribution to African American cultural education and service.

