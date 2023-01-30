Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare IT News
Patient data and insights to enable value-based care and improve payment integrity
Value-based care is emerging in the healthcare ecosystem, largely due to its ability to offer benefits for everyone from patients to physicians to payers. With the power of data and analytics, users can track and improve patient outcomes and control healthcare costs while delivering better quality of care. Patient 360 can provide an optimal experience to patients and healthcare providers with first-rate payment integrity.
Healthcare IT News
Health system resilience depends on digital tools
The World Health Organization's Digital Health and Innovation Department works with member states to help show where they should be investing in technology to strengthen their health systems. Professor Alain Labrique, director of the department, explains.
Healthcare IT News
Cosmos, Epic's massive EHR analytics platform, helps reduce new mother readmissions
Nearly 20% of postpartum patients in America develop high blood pressure; Epic Research just found in a new study that postpartum hypertension nearly triples the chances of rehospitalization. After looking at more than 1.2 million birth encounters and then grouping and comparing the highest blood pressure readings taken in the...
Healthcare IT News
NYU develops health metrics dashboard for all 435 U.S. Congressional Districts
Researchers at New York University Grossman School of Medicine say their new Congressional District Health Dashboard reveals stark geographic, racial and ethnic differences in health across the United States. They hope lawmakers and healthcare organizations can use the tool to better understand and address health inequities. WHY IT MATTERS. Incorporating...
Healthcare IT News
HCA uses AI to decrease time from cancer diagnosis to first treatment by almost a week
HCA Healthcare has 14 hospitals covering a radius of more than 300 miles. The staff members knew they had a large catchment area. However, caseloads were based on registry data that was delayed, and not a true reflection of the provider organization's oncology program as a whole. THE PROBLEM. "With...
Healthcare IT News
Intermountain and Story Health partner on specialty care for heart failure
Intermountain Health is looking to artificial intelligence and high-touch coaching to increase care personalization and medication adherence for patients with heart failure. Coaches from Story Health, which helps develop personalized care plans using clinical data, will be available to answer Intermountain patients' questions via text or call. They'll also remind them about essential medication changes and ensure that vascular patients have access to the medications they need between visits.
Healthcare IT News
FDA approves AI ultrasound application for musculoskeletal imaging
Clarius Mobile Health, which first introduced wireless handheld imaging for medical specialties in 2016, says its third-generation device, HD3, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, will also help improve MSK ultrasound training. WHY IT MATTERS. With clearance from the FDA, the new MSK AI...
Healthcare IT News
Beamtree secures contract to build Health Roundtable's data platform
ASX-listed healthcare data insights company Beamtree has been commissioned to build a data analytics platform for a group of hospitals across Australia and New Zealand. It has recently signed a A$1 million contract with Health Roundtable, a not-for-profit organisation that provides data analytics and collaborative knowledge-sharing activities to hospitals in the region.
Healthcare IT News
E-prescribing now live at Northern Health's mental health services
Melbourne-based Northern Health has started rolling out electronic prescribing at its Mental Health Division and outpatient clinics. The cloud-based e-prescribing platform by MediRecords has just been integrated with its PAS and clinical patient folder (CPF) software, according to a media release. WHY IT MATTERS. This latest implementation of the MediRecords...
Comments / 0