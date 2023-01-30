Intermountain Health is looking to artificial intelligence and high-touch coaching to increase care personalization and medication adherence for patients with heart failure. Coaches from Story Health, which helps develop personalized care plans using clinical data, will be available to answer Intermountain patients' questions via text or call. They'll also remind them about essential medication changes and ensure that vascular patients have access to the medications they need between visits.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO