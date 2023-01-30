A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 642 in Milton as crew performs a bridge inspection. A PennDOT crew will be inspecting the bridges that span the west branch of the Susquehanna River. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MILTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO