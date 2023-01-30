Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Southbound Route 849 closed for emergency bridge repairs in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that southbound Route 849 in Perry County will be closed between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say the closure is for workers to perform an emergency repair on the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. These repairs are...
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
Truck crashes into garage near Giant’s Despair
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes. The crashes are happening in an area near a road commonly known as Giant’s Despair a road that has been the site of crashes for […]
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
skooknews.com
Fire Destroys Home in Locust Gap
A fire destroyed a home in Locust Gap late Tuesday evening. Just before 10:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in the village of Locust Gap in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a...
Lane restriction Tuesday on Route 642 in Milton
A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 642 in Milton as crew performs a bridge inspection. A PennDOT crew will be inspecting the bridges that span the west branch of the Susquehanna River. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
WOLF
PSP vehicle involved in Ashland crash
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is being cited following a crash involving a PSP vehicle on Monday night. According to State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets in Ashland around 7:15 PM. Officials say a trooper was driving on Centre...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp
KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
Barn fire under investigation
Hepburn Township, Pa. — Another barn fire has prompted an investigation into a series of fires at properties owned by the same man, officials say. The barn fire on Jan. 27 at Kenneth Snyder's property at 2525 State Route 973 East Highway was the third fire at a property Synder owns since October, according to police. Those fires are under investigation, said Lycoming Regional Police Department Captain Chris Kriner. Officer...
