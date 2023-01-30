ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cbs12.com

Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honors 1st Black deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In honor of Black History Month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honored its first Black deputy. Captain Pat Duval was hired in 1954 and was the county's first Black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the sheriff's office.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Watch: Boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO looking for missing 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help locating a 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 33-year-old Judson Clairvoyant was last seen on January 28, at around 3 p.m. near Lake Carol Drive. Clairvoyant's father reported him missing the following day on Jan. 29.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Motorcyclist thrown off bike, killed after trying to pass sedan: FHP

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a car and was flung from bike in Okeechobee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was traveling behind a Chevy Malibu on SW 16th Ave. The motorcyclist crossed a double yellow painted line and entered the opposite lane, in an attempt to pass the Chevy Malibu.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Body of Delray Beach man found after flash flood in Brazil swept him away

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man from Delray Beach was found after he was swept away by floodwaters in Brazil. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 1 p.m., Raul Jiménez, 30, was hiking with his two friends at the Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros, when suddenly the group was quickly surrounded by rising water. According to family and friends of Jiménez, within minutes, the group was able to walk on rocks, to treading in waist deep water. Shortly after, the water became shoulder-deep and Jiménez was swept away by the floodwaters.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

