DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man from Delray Beach was found after he was swept away by floodwaters in Brazil. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 1 p.m., Raul Jiménez, 30, was hiking with his two friends at the Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros, when suddenly the group was quickly surrounded by rising water. According to family and friends of Jiménez, within minutes, the group was able to walk on rocks, to treading in waist deep water. Shortly after, the water became shoulder-deep and Jiménez was swept away by the floodwaters.

