Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Group-home driver arrested in stolen van case in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A second arrest has been made following the theft and recovery of a group home van and its wheelchair-bound passenger on Monday. The driver of the van, Ernso Oge, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, Oge, a now former employee at...
cbs12.com
Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
cbs12.com
Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for stealing van with wheelchair-bound man inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made after a van with a non-verbal, wheelchair-bound man inside was stolen on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van in an attempt to return...
cbs12.com
Belle Glade mayor feels PBSO deputies used excessive force in arrest with K9
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Belle Glade Mayor says he feels PBSO deputies used excessive force in the arrest of a man last week. The incident was caught on cellphone video shot by a bystander. Mayor Steve Wilson watched the video and then gave us his reaction. "It's...
cbs12.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
cbs12.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
cbs12.com
K9 expert says use of force was excessive during arrest of rape suspect in Belle Glade
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Last night CBS12 News first showed you video shot by a bystander of a man being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Today, the question we're asking is whether this shows use of unnecessary force by the K9 officer and his handler or if this is simply an example of the, sometimes, violent nature of police work.
cbs12.com
Undercover operation leads to Fentanyl drug arrest in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are in jail after an undercover narcotics operation suspected they were dealing Fentanyl. On Feb. 1, the suspected dealer agreed to meet and sell $1000.00 worth of Fentanyl to an undercover official with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. They agreed to meet...
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
cbs12.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honors 1st Black deputy
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In honor of Black History Month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office honored its first Black deputy. Captain Pat Duval was hired in 1954 and was the county's first Black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the sheriff's office.
cbs12.com
Laptop fire consumes room inside office in Martin County, 3 injured
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a laptop caught fire in a private office in Hobe Sound. On Wednesday morning, crews from Martin County Fire Rescue were called to a neighborhood along SE Harbor Island Way. Firefighters said they were able to isolate the flames...
cbs12.com
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
cbs12.com
Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
cbs12.com
PBSO looking for missing 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help locating a 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 33-year-old Judson Clairvoyant was last seen on January 28, at around 3 p.m. near Lake Carol Drive. Clairvoyant's father reported him missing the following day on Jan. 29.
cbs12.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
cbs12.com
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
cbs12.com
Video of arrest raises questions about actions of Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 handler
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating an arrest of a wanted fugitive involving a K9 handler and a K9 dog. The incident in question happened on Thursday, January 26, and was caught on cell phone video by a bystander. What happened...
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist thrown off bike, killed after trying to pass sedan: FHP
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a car and was flung from bike in Okeechobee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was traveling behind a Chevy Malibu on SW 16th Ave. The motorcyclist crossed a double yellow painted line and entered the opposite lane, in an attempt to pass the Chevy Malibu.
cbs12.com
Body of Delray Beach man found after flash flood in Brazil swept him away
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man from Delray Beach was found after he was swept away by floodwaters in Brazil. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 1 p.m., Raul Jiménez, 30, was hiking with his two friends at the Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros, when suddenly the group was quickly surrounded by rising water. According to family and friends of Jiménez, within minutes, the group was able to walk on rocks, to treading in waist deep water. Shortly after, the water became shoulder-deep and Jiménez was swept away by the floodwaters.
Comments / 0