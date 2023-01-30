Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over. Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO