Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on Jaylen Brown partnership after Celtics’ blowout of Nets
Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over. Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s immediate reaction to embarrassing blowout loss vs. Celtics
Kyrie Irving was understandably frustrated in his post-game interview following the Brooklyn Nets’ humiliating defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The home team ended up completely destroying the Nets en route to a huge 139-96 victory. After the game, Kyrie shared his brutally honest thoughts on the demolition job.
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?
The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Paul Pierce Asks Fans Who's Beating Himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown And Marcus Smart
Paul Pierce wants to know which starting five is beating one composed by himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
Kyrie Irving vents about Celtics after Nets suffer embarrassing beatdown in Boston
BOSTON — The Celtics built the largest first quarter lead in franchise history on Wednesday night at the expense of Kyrie Irving and the undermanned Nets on their way to a 139-96 victory. The former Celtic point guard has raved about his ex-teammates in recent years as Boston has...
NBC Sports
LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win
LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
chatsports.com
Celtics buzz one week from trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. With a week to go, this is when business starts getting done. Teams get more reasonable in their asks and rivals get more reasonable in their offers. That’s when trades get done. For the Boston Celtics, they’ve been relatively quiet. That’s been...
Boston Celtics Fans Stomp Kyrie Irving's Jersey Before The Game Against The Nets
The TD Garden can be an unforgiving place, and Kyrie Irving bore the full brunt of the fans' taunts and jeers.
Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Doesn't Care About Coaching In The 2023 All-Star Game
Joe Mazzula couldn't care less about coaching Team Giannis for the 2023 NBA All-Star game.
Comments / 0