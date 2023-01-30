ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on Jaylen Brown partnership after Celtics’ blowout of Nets

Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over. Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.
Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?

The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win

LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
Celtics buzz one week from trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. With a week to go, this is when business starts getting done. Teams get more reasonable in their asks and rivals get more reasonable in their offers. That’s when trades get done. For the Boston Celtics, they’ve been relatively quiet. That’s been...
