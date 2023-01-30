Upper East Side Fire Draws Massive FDNY Response

Photo: AFP

A major fire in a building on the Upper East Side drew a three-alarm response from the FDNY Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The blaze reportedly started in a store located at 404 East 63rd Street, near First Avenue, at about 3 p.m.

An FDNY spokesperson said as of 3:30 p.m. there were more than 130 firefighters on the scene battling the inferno.

Pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

While the FDNY did not confirm whether there were any injuries, this remains a developing story.