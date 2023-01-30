Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's incredible reaction, as he learns Jorginho has left for Arsenal
Chelsea star Marc Cucurella learned of Jorginho's move to Arsenal on camera: look out, Marc, that might be you judging by past Blues stars
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Manchester United "on the brink" of signing Bayern midfielder as Christian Eriksen replacement
United boss Erik ten Hag has outlined the necessity to sign a new midfielder following the loss of his Danish playmaker through injury
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
CBS Sports
Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea; do Gunners have the depth to win Premier League?
Do Arsenal have enough? It is the question hanging over supporters, rivals and the club hierarchy as they enter the final months of their remarkable season. In August, nobody seriously imagined that this team would be the Premier League frontrunners in the second half of the race, and yet that is where they find themselves, five points clear of Manchester City with 19 games left to play while the reigning champions have 18.
Jadon Sancho makes long-awaited Man Utd return
Jadon Sancho was back on the pitch for Man Utd after more than three months out.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Manchester United star’s future will be decided
Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the transfer gossip surrounding Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as we approach the end of the January window. Maguire has not been a regular for Man Utd this season, and that could mean he’s likely to be at least considering a move away in order to ensure he can get back to playing more first-team football week in, week out.
Chelsea open to Enzo Fernandez joining at the end of the season
Chelsea want Enzo Fernandez deal even if it means waiting until the summer.
Thomas Tuchel 'disagreed with Todd Boehly's belief that Chelsea needed midfielders' before Enzo deal
Fernandez became the record British transfer buy after he finally completed his move from Benfica to cap off a spending frenzy of around £300m from the Blues this month alone.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Manchester United Complete Nottingham Forest Rout To Reach 10th EFL Cup Final
United booked their 10th final appearance by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Big-spending Chelsea wrapping up busy end to transfer window
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
Matthew Hoppe: Why did the USMNT striker join Hibernian on loan?
Matthew Hoppe completed a loan move from Middlesbrough to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian late on transfer deadline day.
Yardbarker
Mikel Arteta may be FORCED to play new signing at the weekend
Mikel Arteta may be forced to play Jorginho at the weekend as there are concerns about Thomas Partey’s fitness. Arsenal may not have recruited their top targets in the January transfer window but they were able to pivot and bring in capable experienced players instead. When the deal for...
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0