WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii

An "eerie" blue spiral was seen spinning in the sky over Hawaii during the early morning hours of January 18th, and this is not the first time that an object with similar design has been observed. According to SF Gate , the "unearthly" spiral was spotted by the "Subaru Telescope at the summit of Maunakea on the Big Island of Hawaii" surrounded by stars. Video footage obtained by the telescope shows a vibrant blue dot moving around the dark sky. It grows larger and larger until a glowing spiral shape appears. All of a sudden, the spiral begins to spin and creates a "whirlpool" effect in the sky. After spinning for multiple minutes, the blue glowing object gets smaller, fades into the sky, and blends in with the stars as if the entire event was an illusion.

SF Gate mentioned that the perplexing phenomenon occurred within 15 minutes. While mysterious looking, there might be an obvious explanation for what happened. Space.com explained that a satellite was launched into the sky by SpaceX moments before the blue spiral was seen spinning amid the stars. Previous data shows that other spirals have been seen before with direct correlation to the presence of a satellite.