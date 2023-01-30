ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1i66_0kWW9qIN00

An "eerie" blue spiral was seen spinning in the sky over Hawaii during the early morning hours of January 18th, and this is not the first time that an object with similar design has been observed. According to SF Gate , the "unearthly" spiral was spotted by the "Subaru Telescope at the summit of Maunakea on the Big Island of Hawaii" surrounded by stars. Video footage obtained by the telescope shows a vibrant blue dot moving around the dark sky. It grows larger and larger until a glowing spiral shape appears. All of a sudden, the spiral begins to spin and creates a "whirlpool" effect in the sky. After spinning for multiple minutes, the blue glowing object gets smaller, fades into the sky, and blends in with the stars as if the entire event was an illusion.

SF Gate mentioned that the perplexing phenomenon occurred within 15 minutes. While mysterious looking, there might be an obvious explanation for what happened. Space.com explained that a satellite was launched into the sky by SpaceX moments before the blue spiral was seen spinning amid the stars. Previous data shows that other spirals have been seen before with direct correlation to the presence of a satellite.

Comments / 14

Rick
3d ago

yeah ok, whatever you say. All these years of rocket launches putting satellites in orbit. Why have we never seen these before?

Reply(1)
6
what a world!!
1d ago

the only IDIOTS are the ones trying to explain this phenomenon, come on this was no satellite. It was like some wormhole to fade in and out like it did.

Reply
3
Related
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
msn.com

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands

A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

212K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy