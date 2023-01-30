Lake Winnipesaukee Still Not Frozen, Ice-In Unusually Late

Read full article on original website
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible when dangerously cold air mass settles in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frigid air mass will grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday, and it will be cold enough that people will need to take precautions. Preceding the cold blast on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, whic signifies his “forecast” is for six more weeks of winter, and wintry conditions are certainly what New Hampshire will see this weekend.
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
Extremely cold Friday, Saturday in New Hampshire; subzero wind chills to increase risk for frostbite
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold air is coming to New Hampshire later this week, as wind chills in some spots could dip more than 40 degrees below zero for the coldest blast in New Hampshire this season. It will not be nearly that cold Wednesday night or Thursday, but...
Prepare for Brutal Cold and Wind That Could Cut Power, Officials Warn
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and state emergency management officials urged residents to prepare now for what is predicted to be brutally cold and windy weather that could threaten power for the next two days throughout the state. State Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton asked all to use this...
Governor, state officials warn public about anticipated blast of cold weather
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and state officials warned the public to be prepared ahead of a dangerously cold blast of air set to hit the state for Friday and Saturday. Wind chills as cold as minus-40 or minus-50 are possible, and frostbite and/or hypothermia could impact people...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
‘Green comet’ making closest pass by Earth in 50,000 years; how to view it in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A comet that only comes by Earth every 50,000 years is making its closest pass to Earth in our lifetimes now and will remain visible in the coming weeks. It is the first time since the Stone Age that humans might be able to see the comet with the naked eye, although skywatchers will have an even better chance with binoculars or a telescope.
New Hampshire hourly weather: Track dangerously cold wind chills for Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Get a look at the hour-by-hour projections for how cold it will feel Friday and Saturday. Read the full forecast here.
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more
As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
Restrictions on Carriers Delivering Propane, Heating Oil Temporarily Lifted Ahead of Cold
CONCORD, New Hampshire – Today, prior to the arrival of a dangerously cold air mass headed to the Northeast, New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn signed an Emergency Declaration temporarily lifting restrictions on hours of service for motor carriers that deliver propane, home heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, groceries and medications. Utility crews are also exempt.
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire
Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
This Year-round Rail Trail in Vermont Will Connect 18 Small Towns Along 93 Gorgeous Miles
The trail, which is slated to be completed in the spring, will be the longest in New England.
NOAA bans lobster and crab fishing in Massachusetts Bay
Federal officials are invoking an emergency rule to ban lobster and crab trap fishermen from working in Massachusetts Bay over the next three months.
Century-old classic boat recovered in one piece after Lake Winnipesaukee boathouse collapses
VIDEO: After some turbulent winter weather, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained the 103-year-old classic wooden boat "Fairhaven." The boat was thought to be completely destroyed until a shocking discovery was made. Read the full story.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Dangerously cold temperatures likely heading into weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.
