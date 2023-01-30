ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYrsN_0kWW8cDe00
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Only one Colorado restaurant made it on the list: Wellness Sushi ! This Denver spot keeps customers coming back with their vast assortment of sushi, onigiri, ramen bowls, and other Japanese eats. Here's what writers had to say it:

"Vegan sushi may raise a few eyebrows, but Chef Steven Lee and his wife Phoebe, the proprietors of Wellness Sushi, attempt to replicate the real thing. Fans say they’re succeeding, with items such as the signature krab salad, which uses young jackfruit and tofu to replace the surimi/blue crab mix typically found in many sushi rolls. Or the Ohnagi Roll with grilled eggplant and secret sauce, instead of unagi (freshwater eel). In place of pork-based ramen, they simmer their vegetable broth for 8 hours to achieve what Steven describes as 'tasty, creamy ramen with a fraction of the calories.' Yelper Elisa S. applauds the effort, calling it 'spectacular…the best ramen I’ve ever tasted.'"

Here are the Top 10 restaurants in America, according to Yelp :

  1. Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle (Los Angeles, California)
  2. Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Captain Cook, Hawaii)
  3. Archibalds Village Bakery (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
  4. Beyer Deli (San Diego, California)
  5. Adela’s Country Eatery (Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii)
  6. Sunbliss Cafe (Anaheim, California)
  7. The Nook Cajun Cafe (Norco, California)
  8. Tumerico (Tucson, Arizona)
  9. Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine (Orlando, Florida)
  10. Sababa Falafel Shop (Garden Grove, California)

Check out the full list on Yelp 's website.

Comments / 2

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil

Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
BOULDER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent

Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close

Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
LOVELAND, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans

Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?

For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Did this Colorado mountain town break its record low?

Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low. On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at...
CRAIG, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy