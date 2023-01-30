Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Emotional and intense’: Douglas Emhoff’s trip to Poland and Germany brings him back to his Jewish ancestral roots
BERLIN (JTA) — For second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the final hours of a five-day working trip to Poland and Germany brought everything into focus. It was here in the underground information center in Germany’s central Holocaust memorial that Emhoff sat down with several survivors, including two who had recently fled war-torn Ukraine.
Cleveland Jewish News
France’s updated plan to counter antisemitism will bring students to sites of attacks
(JTA) — The French government updated its plan for fighting antisemitism and racism, which will require teachers to receive training on the topic and all French schoolchildren to visit the site of an antisemitic or racist incident. Those visits could include Holocaust sites, and roving exhibitions about antisemitism and...
Cleveland Jewish News
A Bay Area billboard battle breaks out between Jews over branding of anti-Zionism
(JTA) — Within two weeks, a series of Bay Area billboards equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism were targeted by activists. In the first incident, an unknown group of culprits wrote “Free Palestine” on them, leading the billboards’ sponsor to replace them and call the graffiti “a hate crime.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Analysis: European governments ignore the elephant in the room when it comes to today’s Jew-hatred
European governments again this year marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. But critics of the glaring lack of action by many of those same governments to combat the Iranian regime’s Holocaust denial and genocidal antisemitism see the memorial events as packed with self-righteous hypocrisy. The Iranian menace...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish boy, 12, assaulted on London bus
A 50-year-old man grabbed a Jewish boy by the throat and threw him off a public London bus on Monday, according to Jewish neighborhood watch Shomrim of Stamford Hill. The boy was wearing a yarmulke at the time, Shomrim told JNS exclusively. At the time, the boy’s parents contacted Shomrim,...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Overwhelming evidence of ties between Palestinian NGOs and the PFLP’
A new report by NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research institute, documents ‘overwhelming evidence’ of ties between seven Palestinian NGOs and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The U.S., E.U., Canada and Israel have designated the PFLP as a terrorist organization. However, on July 12, 2022,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel and UAE trips inspire aspiring leaders
The economic and national security impacts of the Abraham Accords have received widespread attention. A lesser-explored theme is that the kids—or in this case young adults—are alright. Having checked in with JNS within the first 24 hours of arriving in Israel, some of the 40 undergraduate student leaders...
Cleveland Jewish News
Everyone knows about Herzl. Is it time for Max Nordau, the intermarried father of Zionism, to get his due?
(JTA) — In the weeks since Israel’s latest government was sworn in, questions relating to assimilation, defining Jewish identity and what it means to be a Zionist have been central to the public and political discourse, which in some ways is perhaps more heated and divisive than it has ever been.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian envoy to UK fails to condemn terrorist killing of seven Israelis
The PLO’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, refused to condemn the attack that killed seven Israelis on Shabbat, and described Islamic Jihad terrorists as “refugees” who were “ethnically cleansed.”. In an interview on Sky News, host Kay Burley asked Zomlot whether he condemns last...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli docuseries with never-before-heard confessions from Adolf Eichmann comes to Amazon Prime Video
(JTA) — Americans subscribed to Amazon Prime Video can now listen to never-before-heard recordings of Adolf Eichmann confessing to his crimes, in his own voice. “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes” is a three-part documentary series that combines interviews from Holocaust survivors, key witnesses at the Eichmann trial, historians, and experts on the Holocaust with reenactments of the historical events. The series, which first aired on Israel’s Kan public broadcaster last year, tells the story of Adolf Eichmann’s role in orchestrating the Final Solution during the Holocaust.
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller: ‘Perfect storm’ results in Mideast violence
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News last weekend’s escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two attacks in east Jerusalem is the result of a “perfect storm.”. A 21-year-old Palestinian gunman killed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Violence is not the biggest threat to Israel
The latest terror attacks in Jerusalem are being treated by the Biden administration and the media as merely part of a “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Palestinians. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin argues that doing so is based on more than a false moral equivalence between Israeli efforts to root out terrorists and the murderers who committed the massacre at a Neve Ya’akov synagogue. It’s also based on a refusal to understand that it is the Palestinians’ unwillingness to give up their century-old war on Zionism that explains why the conflict continues.
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Times blasted for ‘shameful coverage of Jerusalem terrorist attack
The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu meets Greek foreign minister, urges Athens to support Israel at UN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Athens to support the Jewish state at the United Nations during a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem. The call comes after Greece abstained during December’s passage by the U.N. General Assembly of a resolution to have the International...
Comments / 0