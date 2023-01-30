Read full article on original website
Travelers get creative to bypass I-90 closure at Livingston
Dozens of crashes were reported before the shutdown, including an overturned tanker carrying asphalt oil.
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
yourbigsky.com
Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston
4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
UPDATE: I90 Now Open Between Livingston & Big Timber
3:41 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023 Update: I90 has been reopened by the MT Department of Transportation. 6:45 a.m. Update: I90 is STILL shut down between Big Timber and Livingston, Montana on Wednesday morning. I just checked the MDT 511 road app confirming that the closure is still in place. I...
Fairfield Sun Times
Closure of I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston lifted
The closure of I-90 between Big Timber to Livingston was lifted Wednesday afternoon. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the high wind detour will stay in place through Livingston while strong winds and drifting snow are present. While the closure has been lifted, they are still warning residents to...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
NBCMontana
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
bozemanmagazine.com
Section of Yellowstone River near Livingston reopens
LIVINGSTON – A closure on an 8-mile section of the upper Yellowstone River has been lifted now that a damaged railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 has been removed. The Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site, which was part of the closure, has also reopened to public access. The river closure extended from Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site. It was in place since July after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge, causing a safety hazard.
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
Sheridan Media
Colson Coon Picks Montana State / Bronc Wrestlers Host Kelly Walsh Tonight / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball v Cheyenne East Friday
COLSON COON (NLI) – Sheridan Bronc football player Colson Coon Wyoming’s first two-time winner of the Gatorade player of the year award, has made his decision on where he will play in college, and he will possibly play along side his older brother. Coon has signed his letter...
explorebigsky.com
Weekend storm drops feet of new snow, sets low temp record
A winter storm that began Friday and stretched into the weekend dropped nearly 3 feet of snow around Big Sky and Bozeman and pushed temperatures to around minus 30 and minus 40 degrees around southwest Montana. The area around the Gallatin Valley was primed for a snowstorm, said Cody Moldan,...
Bozeman Locals Humbly Apologize About Bozeman To Stranded Travelers
Bozeman is a lovely town and all, but it's certainly not the cheapest place to get stranded when you're faced with terrible road conditions and nasty weather. Travelers that were looking for some guidance online got more than advice - they got apologies. You can imagine how busy the Montana...
Driver shares his experience in I-90 traffic backup
Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday night from Big Timber to Livingston due to high winds and dangerous road conditions.
Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists
The bakery served oven-fired pizza and was busy all night helping to make food deliveries to the nearby hotels and motor inns that were also busy accommodation travelers.
Duck shot with blowdarts in Bozeman park
A domesticated duck was found with multiple blowdarts in its body Sunday evening prompting a rescue between volunteers and Bozeman Animal Control.
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
Sheridan Media
Colson Coon Of Sheridan HS Signs LOI To Play Football At Montana State University
A Sheridan Bronc football player and Wyoming’s first 2-time winner of the Gatorade Player Of The Year Award, has made his decision on where he will continue to play, and he will possibly play along side his older brother. Colson Coon has signed his letter of intent (LOI) to...
