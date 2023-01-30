ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montana Talks

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston

4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Closure of I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston lifted

The closure of I-90 between Big Timber to Livingston was lifted Wednesday afternoon. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the high wind detour will stay in place through Livingston while strong winds and drifting snow are present. While the closure has been lifted, they are still warning residents to...
LIVINGSTON, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Section of Yellowstone River near Livingston reopens

LIVINGSTON – A closure on an 8-mile section of the upper Yellowstone River has been lifted now that a damaged railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 has been removed. The Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site, which was part of the closure, has also reopened to public access. The river closure extended from Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site. It was in place since July after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge, causing a safety hazard.
LIVINGSTON, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana

If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Weekend storm drops feet of new snow, sets low temp record

A winter storm that began Friday and stretched into the weekend dropped nearly 3 feet of snow around Big Sky and Bozeman and pushed temperatures to around minus 30 and minus 40 degrees around southwest Montana. The area around the Gallatin Valley was primed for a snowstorm, said Cody Moldan,...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy