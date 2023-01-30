ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

buildingindiana.com

New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana

Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Indiana

The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
WISH-TV

Winter weather not sole reason for higher utility bills in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers experienced sticker shock when opening up utility bills in January. Utility companies told I-Team 8 that weather played a role in the high bills, but it wasn’t the only reason. “Frankly, heat just goes right out the window,” said utility customer David Elscer, who...
99.5 WKDQ

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature

Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature.  State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […] The post Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indypolitics.org

Indiana Hospitals Say they Need Help

Indiana hospitals say they experienced their most difficult financial year since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to a new analysis by Kaufman Hall. Record-high hospital expenses coupled with losses in operating income left Indiana hospitals with cumulative negative margins in 2022. According to the report, Indiana hospitals...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

NIRPC's 2050+ plan seeking to address Region's active transportation challenges

Making it easier to get around Northwest Indiana without a car is one of the goals of the Region's latest transportation plan. The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) has been working with a consultant on its 2050+ plan. It'll take a much closer look at active transportation, according to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line looking to introduce new residents to trains

Residents new to Northwest Indiana could soon get a free train ticket back to Illinois. It's part of the South Shore Line's latest marketing effort. Nicole Barker with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) says the railroad is looking to offer round-trip tickets to people who've recently moved into a new home. "Through our marketing firm, we've targeted specific areas where we know there's an uptick in new residents, and we are going to be marketing this to them as an option to encourage them to find something to do in the city or try it at their leisure," Barker told the NICTD Board on Monday.
My 1053 WJLT

Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?

Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
WEHT/WTVW

Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy customers could start to see a relief in electric bills after months of rate increases. According to Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 5.5% rate decrease for January-March. She said Duke Energy applied for another decrease Tuesday of 16% for […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding

A bill to bolster mental health care access and services across Indiana unanimously cleared a Senate committee Thursday – but without any funding included. The legislation, SB 1, originally included $30 million for community mental health clinics. In a rare move, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified on the bill. She said its importance goes beyond policy – access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is personal for so many Hoosier families, including hers.
WBKR

What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?

How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
