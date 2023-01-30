Read full article on original website
Dream of Handling an Eagle? Harmonie State Park in Indiana Hosting Free Family Falconry Event
One Indiana state park is hosting a falconry event in February and it is free to attend. Simply put, falconry is a form of hunting that utilizes live raptors and birds of prey like hawks and falcons as the "weapon." The prey often consists of smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels.
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
50 states of solar incentives: Indiana
The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
Youth climate activists – once again – urge the Indiana legislature to study climate solutions
Youth climate activists are trying again to create a state climate task force. They gathered with lawmakers, environmental groups, solar advocates and others on Wednesday to rally for climate action in Indiana. Rahul Durai is a junior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and co-leads the statewide youth climate group...
Bill would let utilities recover the cost of natural gas plants during construction
A state House bill, HB 1421, would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built — easing those costs into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities can already do with other types of power. “The...
Winter weather not sole reason for higher utility bills in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers experienced sticker shock when opening up utility bills in January. Utility companies told I-Team 8 that weather played a role in the high bills, but it wasn’t the only reason. “Frankly, heat just goes right out the window,” said utility customer David Elscer, who...
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature
Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […] The post Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Purdue study shows value of Indiana Grown in millions
Study of Indiana Grown program shows economic value in the millions. The post Purdue study shows value of Indiana Grown in millions appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Indiana Hospitals Say they Need Help
Indiana hospitals say they experienced their most difficult financial year since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to a new analysis by Kaufman Hall. Record-high hospital expenses coupled with losses in operating income left Indiana hospitals with cumulative negative margins in 2022. According to the report, Indiana hospitals...
NIRPC's 2050+ plan seeking to address Region's active transportation challenges
Making it easier to get around Northwest Indiana without a car is one of the goals of the Region's latest transportation plan. The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) has been working with a consultant on its 2050+ plan. It'll take a much closer look at active transportation, according to...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
South Shore Line looking to introduce new residents to trains
Residents new to Northwest Indiana could soon get a free train ticket back to Illinois. It's part of the South Shore Line's latest marketing effort. Nicole Barker with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) says the railroad is looking to offer round-trip tickets to people who've recently moved into a new home. "Through our marketing firm, we've targeted specific areas where we know there's an uptick in new residents, and we are going to be marketing this to them as an option to encourage them to find something to do in the city or try it at their leisure," Barker told the NICTD Board on Monday.
Indiana small businesses could save millions under bill approved by Senate committee
Indiana small businesses could save millions under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Tuesday. Businesses can deduct the state taxes they pay from their federal taxes each year. But about half a million businesses in Indiana pay the state’s individual income tax, rather than the corporate income tax.
Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?
Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy customers could start to see a relief in electric bills after months of rate increases. According to Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 5.5% rate decrease for January-March. She said Duke Energy applied for another decrease Tuesday of 16% for […]
Lawmakers begin debating property tax relief, though help unlikely to come for this year's bills
Indiana lawmakers are exploring ways to help Hoosiers dealing with big increases in property taxes. But the legislation discussed in a House committee Thursday won’t affect this year’s tax bills at all. Home values are skyrocketing. Over the last decade, the statewide average increase was less than 5...
Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding
A bill to bolster mental health care access and services across Indiana unanimously cleared a Senate committee Thursday – but without any funding included. The legislation, SB 1, originally included $30 million for community mental health clinics. In a rare move, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified on the bill. She said its importance goes beyond policy – access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is personal for so many Hoosier families, including hers.
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
