Milwaukee, WI

Bay News 9

Here's who's playing at Summerfest this year

MILWAUKEE — As Summerfest gears up for its 55th anniversary, more and more musical acts are being announced. Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends on June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8, 2023. During the festival, the spotlight will shine on over 800 acts across 12 stages. The three-weekend format was introduced in 2021, as festival officials said the new model allowed for extended booking windows for talent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bay News 9

Downtown Racine sees small business growth

RACINE, Wis. — Downtown Racine is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new small businesses. According to data from the Downtown Racine Corporation, which works to promote business downtown, 35 new businesses opened up in 2022. Their data also shows nine businesses closed downtown during that...
RACINE, WI
Bay News 9

Milwaukee will host a GOP presidential primary debate

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee can expect to host a presidential primary debate for GOP candidates, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said. The primary debate will run in the city before it hosts the 2024 Republican National Convention. McDaniel did not confirm where the Milwaukee-based debate would fall amongst other...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bay News 9

Wisconsin farmers want say in farm bill reauthorization

Farmers have a long list of concerns they hope lawmakers in Washington will keep in mind as they work on a multi-billion dollar agriculture and nutrition bill set to take effect when the existing farm bill expires this year. While they persevered, the Hinchleys are concerned by the ever-shrinking family...
WISCONSIN STATE

