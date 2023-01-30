Believe it or not, it’s only been one week since Oscar nominations. But so much has happened since then. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the controversy over Andrea Riseborough‘s shocking Best Actress nomination for “To Leslie.” After an an investigation into the celebrity-backed, social media-based campaign for Riseborough, the academy announced on Tuesday that the actress’ nomination will not be rescinded, but “social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern” were uncovered and regulations will be clarified for the future. We discuss why Riseborough’s nomination was never going to be rescinded, why...

6 HOURS AGO