American Heart Association Certification Awarded to Seacrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Seacrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Little Egg Harbor has earned the American Heart Association’s new Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Center certification. Seacrest provides post-hospital care, short-term rehabilitation and long-term residential care. The requirements for certification include: program management, personnel education, clinical management, care coordination and performance improvement,...
Jersey Shore Mayors Want Moratorium on Offshore Wind Activity

A delegation of Jersey Shore mayors is taking a united front over their concern for recent whale wash-ups to state congressional leaders, letting them know they believe a moratorium on all offshore wind activities is imperative until a full investigation by federal and state agencies determines whether ongoing work in the waters off the coast is a contributing factor.
Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brick Police Department Gets New Chief

Brick Police Chief Riccio retired yesterday after 37 years of service. He was replaced by Dave Forester. Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer made the following statement:. On behalf of all the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department, I’d like to Congratulate Dave Forester on becoming the new Chief of the Brick Police Department. Your dedicated service and loyalty will surely shine in leading the way and provide guidance to the men and women of your department.
South Jersey nurse honored for excellence

The director of nursing at Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community has earned the LeadingAge Excellence in Professional Advancement Award for her contributions to senior care. Tatina Carr was cited last month for progressive leadership within a LeadingAge New Jersey and Delaware member organization, building a shared vision, developing robust...
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy

💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report. The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.
