Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Josh Allen not playing in Pro Bowl, golfing instead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not be playing in the Pro Bowl games this year. He will be replaced by Ravens second-stringer Tyler Huntley, per the Ravens, who said Allen will be missing due to injury. Allen injured his elbow earlier this season. Instead, Allen will be taking part in […]
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
Bengals make first roster moves of offseason
The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game. Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:. All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.
Backup NFL Quarterback To Replace Josh Allen In Pro Bowl
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed to play in this year's Pro Bowl, but he's elected to participate in a golf tournament instead. Allen's replacement was revealed today, and it's one that raised some eyebrows. That's right, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley ...
Bills may turn to James Cook in 2023, but it'll take more to improve run game
Bill Parcells is now 81 years old, and the NFL is a vastly different league than the one he last coached in when Drew Bledsoe was his quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. But that doesn’t mean the Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl winner is...
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
Bills hire Joe Danna to coach safeties
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills made their first staff change of the offseason on Thursday, hiring Joe Danna to coach safeties. Danna, who has 15 seasons of NFL experience and coached the Texans’ safeties in 2022, replaces Jim Salgado, who was fired last week following the Bills’ season-ending playoff loss. Salgado just completed his […]
