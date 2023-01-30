ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

uwdawgpound.com

Tuesday Dots: Grubb-le Crossed?

Dawgman broke the news that Husky OC Ryan Grubb was in Alabama on Monday to discuss the possibility of taking the same job under Nick Saban. Washington has given Grubb 2 raises already this offseason and it would seem likely they’re unwilling to give him a 3rd as Grubb under UW is already one of the highest paid assistants in the country.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle church reflects on Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis

SEATTLE — Many around the country are still hurting from Tyre Nichols' death, including one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in Seattle. Mount Zion Baptist Church spent some of its Sunday service reflecting on the loss of Nichols. Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle

Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest

Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility

Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett. As the plane heads to Cincinnati, it’s leaving a message for all of us in the sky. The flight pattern includes a “747″ with a crown on...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
SEATTLE, WA

