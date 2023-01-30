Read full article on original website
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Fans line up for one last slice of Seattle history and say goodbye to Northlake Tavern
After nearly 70 years, Northlake Tavern and Pizza House — known for pizzas that easily weighed six pounds — has closed its doors. Gina Hamilton was a newcomer to Seattle in 1979 and was drawn to this place, not just for the pizza. “They’ve been around since 1954,”...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
Seattle church reflects on Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis
SEATTLE — Many around the country are still hurting from Tyre Nichols' death, including one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in Seattle. Mount Zion Baptist Church spent some of its Sunday service reflecting on the loss of Nichols. Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle
Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility
Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett. As the plane heads to Cincinnati, it’s leaving a message for all of us in the sky. The flight pattern includes a “747″ with a crown on...
Seattle’s Northeast Design Review Board Approves Proposal for 230-Unit Apartment Building
A proposal for a 230-unit apartment building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood is moving forward in the city’s design process. During an Early Design Guidance meeting on Monday, the Northeast Design Review Board voted to send the proposed project forward to the master use permit. The developer is an...
Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound
It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
