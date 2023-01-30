This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Ball Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dubs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO