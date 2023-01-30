Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
7-Eleven Testing Out Robots in California That Can Deliver Slurpees Without HumansLELA NewsCalifornia State
CBS Sports
Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Ball Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dubs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
CBS Sports
NBA trade deadline 2023: 60 players who could be traded, including OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish, Jae Crowder
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. This means that trade season is upon us. Already, there has been one notable swap -- the Los Angeles Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards last week in exchange for three second-round picks and Kendrick Nunn.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Hawks lower John Collins asking price; Jazz, Rockets remain interested
If the Atlanta Hawks haven't been the league's most disappointing team this season, they're not far off. After a beatdown of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Hawks are 26-26 and clinging to a play-in spot, just a single game up on the 11th-place Chicago Bulls in the loss column.
CBS Sports
Report debunks LeBron James' claims that Lakers have been wronged by officials. Actually, the opposite is true
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong end of some high-profile officiating miscues of late. The most recent was LeBron James clearly getting fouled by Jayson Tatum on a game-winning layup attempt against the Boston Celtics on Saturday (which the Last Two Minute Report confirmed the following day), only to have the refs swallow their whistle and allow the game to go into overtime, where the Lakers lost.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
CBS Sports
Co-host of CBS Mornings and NFL analyst Nate Burleson announced as 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards host
CBS Sports Analyst and co-host of CBS Mornings Nate Burleson will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 along with social media star Charli D'Amelio. The network is calling the event an "immersive" and Slime-tastic" adventure celebrating kids' favorites across categories including sports, television, film and more. The Emmy-award winning...
