CBS Sports

Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Ball Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dubs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
CBS Sports

Report debunks LeBron James' claims that Lakers have been wronged by officials. Actually, the opposite is true

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong end of some high-profile officiating miscues of late. The most recent was LeBron James clearly getting fouled by Jayson Tatum on a game-winning layup attempt against the Boston Celtics on Saturday (which the Last Two Minute Report confirmed the following day), only to have the refs swallow their whistle and allow the game to go into overtime, where the Lakers lost.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”

