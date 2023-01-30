AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow is lingering across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endure freezing temperatures with no power. But a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday. PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports, says more than 390,000 customers were without power early Thursday as ice-covered trees buckled onto power lines. More than 150,000 of those outages were in the capital of Austin. At least eight people have died on slick roads since Monday, including seven in Texas and one in Arkansas. Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching from Texas’ border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO