Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt's former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, saying he believes Ostrowe “committed no wrongdoing.” He also wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter should have disqualified himself from any involvement in the investigation. Ostrowe was Stitt's secretary of digital transformation and technology when he was indicted for bribery. Hunter dropped the charge when he resigned in 2021. Ostrowe is suing Hunter and the Oklahoma Tax Commission in district court, alleging he was maliciously indicted.
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow is lingering across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endure freezing temperatures with no power. But a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday. PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports, says more than 390,000 customers were without power early Thursday as ice-covered trees buckled onto power lines. More than 150,000 of those outages were in the capital of Austin. At least eight people have died on slick roads since Monday, including seven in Texas and one in Arkansas. Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching from Texas’ border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi.
