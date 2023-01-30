Jonas Brothers honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood honored three brothers from New Jersey, most known by fans as the Jonas Brothers.

The boyband received the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday morning. The star’s exact location is at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., which is between North Sycamore and North La Brea avenues.

The honor is in the vicinity of other music greats like Elvis Presley and the Beatles.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s young daughter, Malti, made her first public appearance at the ceremony. The 1-year-old’s face is usually hidden with an emoji on her parent’s social media accounts.

“Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” Nick said during his speech at the event.

Nick, Kevin and Joe took the world by storm in the mid-to-late 2000s with their albums “Jonas Brothers” and “A Little Bit Longer.” They became big stars on the Disney Channel with leading roles in 2007’s “Camp Rock” and their own series “Jonas.”

Nick and Joe famously pursued solo singing ventures.

Nick’s 2014’s self-titled album “Nick Jonas” contained the triple-platinum “Jealous,” double-platinum “Chains,” and gold-certified “Levels.” He then dropped “Last Year was Complicated” in 2016 which included “Close (feat. Tove Lo).”

Joe continues to be the frontman of the group DNCE. They debuted with the smash hit “Cake By the Ocean” in 2016.

In 2019 the three brothers surprised fans by reuniting and releasing their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker.” The triple-platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 hit for the band and the first No. 1 debut from a group this century.

The JoBros are set to debut new music this year and are set to take their show on the road. Their new album is due May 5.

