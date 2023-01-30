Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area.

According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

