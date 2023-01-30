ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's really no surprise that croissants are one of the most beloved pastries around the world. The buttery, flaky pastry, oftentimes with sweet or savory fillings, are the perfect addition to any coffee break, lunchtime snack or just an afternoon pick-me-up.

Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants and bakeries around the country serving up top-notch croissants and compiled a list of the best place in each state to find the flaky pastry. According to the site:

"Perfectly baked and delightfully flaky, the croissant has roots that go all the way back to the 13th century Austria. Today, this ubiquitous baked good is savored with morning coffee, used as lunchtime sandwich bread, and served as a post-dinner dessert."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best croissant in the state?

Croissant D'Or Pâtisserie

This New Orleans bakery serves the best croissant in the state — "croissant" is even in the name! Croissant D'Or Pâtisserie offers more than your average croissant, whipping up flavors like raspberry and apple alongside favorites like butter and chocolate.

Croissant D'Or Pâtisserie is located at 617 Ursulines Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"The sky's the limit when it comes to ordering croissants as Croissant D'Or Pâtisserie, the exceptional New Orleans bakery that has been making homemade pastries and cakes for years. Their extensive list of croissant flavors include yummy options such as apple, blueberry, raspberry, and ham and cheese."

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see where to find the best croissants around the country.

