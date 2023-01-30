ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Underwater volcano in ‘Ring of Fire’ erupts off Vanuatu

An underwater volcano off the archipelago nation of Vanuatu erupted on Wednesday, sending a cloud of ash some 300 feet into the air and prompting officials to warn residents to stay away. Locals on Epi island — part of the small South Pacific nation to the east of Australia —...
Keppel Terminal accident: prime mover driver dies after vehicle falls into sea

SINGAPORE — A man died at Keppel Terminal on Tuesday morning (31 January) when the prime mover which he was driving went off the pier and fell into the sea. The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a media release that its Marine Safety Control Centre was alerted at about 2am on Tuesday morning.

