Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
msn.com
Underwater volcano in ‘Ring of Fire’ erupts off Vanuatu
An underwater volcano off the archipelago nation of Vanuatu erupted on Wednesday, sending a cloud of ash some 300 feet into the air and prompting officials to warn residents to stay away. Locals on Epi island — part of the small South Pacific nation to the east of Australia —...
msn.com
Keppel Terminal accident: prime mover driver dies after vehicle falls into sea
SINGAPORE — A man died at Keppel Terminal on Tuesday morning (31 January) when the prime mover which he was driving went off the pier and fell into the sea. The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a media release that its Marine Safety Control Centre was alerted at about 2am on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0