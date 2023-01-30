Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Design Your Dream $65,000 Toy Car With the Baby Bugatti Configurator
It’s always fun hopping on a car configurator to spec out something like the Nissan Z or GR Corolla to see how you’d order yours. You can even design your dream Rolls Royce or Ferrari knowing full well that it’s a car you’re never going to order, but that doesn’t detract from the enjoyment of picking the perfect wheels or paint. Would that joy remain if it was a model car for your kid?
Jalopnik
You Could Buy Every Toyobaru on AutoTrader for the Price of the Final Bugatti Chiron
The billionaires of our world often face tough choices, most importantly: What’s the most they can possibly spend on a new car? CNN reports that the Bugatti Chiron Profilée, the final pure internal-combustion car the brand will ever build, sold for $9.5 million in an RM Sotheby’s auction this week — the highest price ever paid for a brand-new car. Add in the auction fees, and the buyer shelled out a cool $10.7 million for this baby-blue coupe — well above the $4.5-to-$6-million pre-auction estimate. That number made me wonder what other coupes could have fit within this buyer’s budget.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K
Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Beats the Tesla Model 3 on Range
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6—the sleek sedan version of the Ioniq 5 we recently named our 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year—has achieved a phenomenal EPA range estimate, maxing out at 361 miles on a single charge with a full battery in its long-range, rear-wheel drive configuration. The Ioniq 6's new EPA MPGe rating matches the Lucid Air and bests any configuration of the Tesla Model 3.
Hypebae
(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster
Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
Ferrari Vs. Lamborghini: Which Is Faster?
Ferrari and Lamborghini are Italy's foremost supercar makers. It seems like the two companies have been trying to one-up each other since the dawn of time. Ferrari was the first company to come along and was officially founded in 1948 when Enzo Ferrari showed off the 166 MM Barchetta at the Turin Auto Show. Lamborghini didn't come along until 1963 when Ferruccio Lamborghini, a man who got his start building tractors, wanted to become an automaker for the sole purpose of beating Ferrari at its own game.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
hypebeast.com
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
Quick Question: Which C8 Corvette Is the Best Bang for Your Buck Now?
ChevroletThe 2024 Corvette E-Ray isn't a cheap car, but your $105,000 goes really far when you look at the specs. Is it the best deal in the 'Vette lineup?
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Jalopnik
Red Bull Racing Apparently Set to Join Forces With Ford in F1
According to the BBC’s Andrew Benson, Red Bull and Ford are set to announce a Formula One power unit partnership. The BBC reported that Ford sent information regarding the tie-up to Italian news agency Ansa, which was published early by mistake. It is expected that the deal will be officially unveiled tomorrow in New York during Red Bull Racing’s 2023 livery reveal.
Jalopnik
Porsche Dealer Mistakenly Lists New $148,000 Panamera for $18,000
If you look hard enough, you can find used Porsche Panameras for under $20,000. Sure, they’ll have a ton of miles and more than likely some mechanical issues. But you’ll be driving a Panamera! You’ll never see a new one for that cheap. Some people though thought they had stumbled on the holy grail of new car deals, though: A brand-new Panamera listed on a Chinese dealership’s website for a mere $18,000, per Bloomberg.
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Vanvooren Leads The Grandes Marques At Bonhams
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale is renowned for celebrating the truly great automotive marques and coachbuilders across all eras and this year's edition is no exception, with a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Vanvooren one of the highlights to cross the block on 2 February. Considered...
This Rugged Military-Style 83-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nearly 10,000 Miles on a Single Tank
Ready to cast off, head off and explore the world? One of the most iconic explorer yachts ever built, the 83-foot Wind Horse could be yours for its next world-girding adventure. Built in 2005 for long-distance sailors Steve and Linda Dashew, this quirky, pencil-thin, military-looking motoryacht covered over 60,000 miles in the seven years the Dashews owned it. Top up the 2,600-gallon fuel tanks and, at 10 knots, it can cover 9,800 miles. That’s a third of the way around the globe without refueling. At the sweet-spot 12-knot cruise speed, it can run for an equally impressive 6,000 miles covering an easy...
Jalopnik
The World's Richest Man Is Helping Lotus Go Public
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man, according to Forbes. Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH — the conglomerate behind luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, Bulgari, and lots of other brands you see at overpriced airport boutiques — is. Bloomberg said Tuesday that a firm tied to LVMH will be merging with Lotus to take the carmaker public, presumably emboldened by Porsche going public in September. This might, on paper, pit the world’s two richest people against each other in a battle for the EV future of the world, since Lotus is all-in on EVs now, but that seems more like a fun thought exercise than reality.
Jalopnik
I Need a Fancy Family Hauler for Under $20,000! What Car Should I Buy?
John just moved to New Jersey from New York City and had the quick realization that one car is not going to cut it for a suburban family. He has a modest budget but wants an SUV on the nicer side that can hold him over for a few years until he can splurge on something better. What car should he buy?
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
Comments / 1