Colonial Heights, VA

A fire left him with serious burns. His girlfriend is now asking for prayers.

By Wayne Covil
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- What started out to be an early morning gathering around a small fire pit turned into a flash fire. Now, Colonial Heights resident Kody Morris has been left with burns over 80% of his body.

"It was just absolutely terrifying. I heard a big boom and there was fire everywhere and I saw Kody on fire and screaming," Savannah Harris, Morris's girlfriend, said. "So Sunday morning, we were just starting a fire with a couple of friends and the gas can just poured back and the flame went back in the gas can and it exploded."

Harris credits a friend for getting the flames out on Morris.

"Our friend went out, put a blanket on him and got the fire out," Harris said.

At just 31, Morris is now fighting for his life in the burn center at VCU Medical Center.

"He has the best care team right now so I'm thankful for them," Harris said.

Morris, a Thomas Dale graduate, loves all things outdoors.

"We like kayaking and camping and fishing and going to the gym," Harris said.

Now, instead of exploring the outdoors, prayers and well wishes from friends are pouring in across social media.

"He would give the shirt off his back for any of his friends and he's the best person I know," Harris said.

An accident like what happened to Morris isn't uncommon.

"The ashes from a fire can be hot for several days. When you're pouring it, there's a very good chance you're already in the vapor of the gasoline and the vapor is what ignites and caused the burn injuries," Deputy Chief David Kissner with the Colonial Heights Fire Department said.

Harris said her boyfriend's road to recovery includes 30 to 40 surgeries. On Monday morning, Kody had a skin graft done. Harris said that Kody is also currently on dialysis.

For now, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Morris. However, Savannah said that isn't their only need as he continues to recover.

"Just keep him in your thoughts and prayers for a long time," Harris asked.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

