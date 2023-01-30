Another semi tractor-trailer crash closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning; extended closure expected, U.S. 40 detour in place

Read full article on original website
Vail Pass reopens following avalanche mitigation
Update: I-70 at Vail Pass is back open in both directions for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at 12:18 p.m. The pass closed at approximately 11 a.m.
Eagle County will probably see wolves reintroduced to its remote areas, and that worries ranchers
Wolves are probably coming to Eagle County. Area ranchers are nervous about it. Proposition 114 passed narrowly in the 2020 general election. The proposition requires the state to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in the final stages of creating a draft plan to implement the new law.
Name of man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies in Edwards yet to be released as investigation continues
An investigation into a domestic incident in Edwards on Tuesday night which ended with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shooting and killing an armed male suspect remains ongoing. An update on the investigation Thursday states the identity of the man killed in the incident has yet to be released....
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
VIDEO: Snow just keeps coming at Vail
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers to the west side of Vail Mountain during another snowstorm on Friday, Jan. 27. 2023. LaConte is riding a Weston Range 155 snowboard.
Small Champions connect with ski pros in Vail
VAIL — Jackson Delles discovered his love for skiing when he was 5 years old, thanks to a local nonprofit that has been helping transform the lives of Eagle County youth for the past 27 years. “Small Champions is really what got me into adaptive skiing,” said Delles, now...
Avon moves forward with new emergency response route into Wildridge
The town of Avon is moving forward on the June Creek Trail Project, which will expand the existing June Creek Trail to make it accessible to first responders in the event of significant emergencies such as wildfires. The Wildridge neighborhood currently uses a single access road in and out —...
Time machine: 20 years ago, Vail firefighter appears on new show ‘The Bachelorette’
A debate over new grooming practices on Vail Mountain played out in the pages of the Vail Daily, with the paper running numerous letters to the editor on the same day as a news story and an editorial about grooming. The mountain, in a company-wide policy change, had amended its practices that season to eliminate grooming during operating hours.
Officer-involved shooting in Edwards leaves suspect dead
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance between an armed male subject and a female around 9 p.m. Tuesday. When the deputies arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence, according to a media release.
Sustainable Vail: Resolve to think green in the new year
Each year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions to get organized, learn a new skill, exercise more, lose weight, be healthier and so much more. In 2023, there are small changes we can all make to contribute to a healthier environment. We can all resolve to think a little more about our habits and how little shifts can make a big difference when impacting the world around us.
VIDEO: Checking out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte checks out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain. LaConte is riding a Weston Range 155 snowboard.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Best: Can new batteries help Vail reach climate goals?
Holy Cross Energy aims to distribute 100% emission-free electricity to its 55,000 members in the Aspen, Rifle, and Vail areas by 2030. How will it do that?. Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado’s second-largest utility, has a different but related problem. It wants to best use infrastructure associated with its coal-burning operations at Craig after the last unit closes before 2030.
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
World Cup notebook: Seaton returns to World Cup at Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix halfpipe competition
Avon skier Taylor Seaton returned to World Cup competition on Wednesday, placing 16th in the qualifier round of the Toyota Grand Prix freeski halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain. The 32-year-old, who missed the 2021-22 season after a November 2021 training camp injury in Austria required ACL, MCL and meniscus reconstruction, posted on social media in advance of his return to the pipe.
