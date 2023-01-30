Let’s get one thing out of the way: the French manicure is a total classic, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. The pink and white nail look is a mainstay both at your hometown nail salon and on the red carpet because of its sheer simplicity and versatility. The basic French is the grande dame of nail looks, but part of the magic of the French manicure is that you can customize it in a million different ways, from neon green tips to minimalistic designs to contrasting colors, not to mention the latest twist on the trend: the glass French manicure.

