kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 11-Zelenskiy wants tougher Europe, Putin evokes victory over Nazis
(Adds Ukrainian comment on Russia's commemoration of Stalingrad) Recalling victory over Nazi Germany, Putin rallies Russia. Russia making incremental gains in east Ukraine fighting. *. Russian missile destroys apartment building, kills 3. By Tom Balmforth and Tatiana Gomozova. KYIV/VOLGOGRAD, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders...
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine raids home of billionaire in war-time anti-corruption crackdown
(Adds details, defence minister comment) Security services make sweeping raids before EU summit. Homes of billionaire, former interior minister searched. New U.S. weapons would nearly double Ukraine's range. *. Ukrainian soldier says fighting Russian forces in Bakhmut. By Tom Balmforth and Olena Harmash. KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Security services...
WRAPUP 7-Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv during visit by European leaders
(Adds EU visits, sanctions impact, Berlin confirms Leopard 1 plan) EU leaders to convene talks with Zelenskiy in Kyiv. EU offers more military, financial, political support. Zelenskiy stresses unity to defend Ukraine against Russia. By Tom Balmforth and Dan Peleschuk. KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Air raid sirens sounded across...
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Pakistani rupee hits record low of 276.58 against dollar in inter-bank
KARACHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee fell 1.9% to a record low of 276.58 per dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the central bank. The rupee has dropped 16.5% since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid, Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Ten migrants die off Lampedusa coast, including baby and three women
ROME (Reuters) -Ten migrants, including a baby and three women, have died on a particularly harrowing crossing from Tunisia to Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Friday. The bodies of eight migrants were found on the small fishing boat after the coastguard boarded the vessel overnight and rescued 42 people.
Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024. The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the...
Morgan Stanley wins nod to fully own Chinese fund venture
BEIJING (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley said on Friday its asset management unit has received Chinese regulatory approval to take full ownership of a China mutual fund venture, marking a key step toward broadening its footprint in the world's second-biggest economy. The announcement comes two weeks after JPMorgan received a nod to...
Tunisia's central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 8%
TUNIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 8% and warned the government against using internal financing to to cover the budget deficit. Tunisia is suffering its worst financial crisis that has led to a shortage of basic food items and is seeking...
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
Polish competition watchdog accuses Amazon EU of misleading consumers
GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's competition watchdog has accused e-commerce giant Amazon's European arm of misleading sales and delivery practices, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Wednesday. The office said consumers on Amazon's Polish website were misled as to the moment a sales contract is concluded, product...
Emerging market governments sell record $44 billion of bonds in January
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A roaring start to the year for debt issuance has helped lift sovereign emerging market bond sales to a record $44 billion peak in January with investors keen to deploy piles of cash. The January borrowing figure surpasses a previous peak of $33 billion raised...
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 03
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: S&P Global January PMI survey on South Africa S&P Global January PMI survey on Kenya S&P Global January PMI survey on Ghana S&P to announce ratings decision on Nigeria GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand held steady on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened slightly on Thursday, as persistent demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weighed on the local currency, traders said. POPE AFRICA CONGO ABUSE Around two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy. POPE AFRICA CONGO Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator on Thursday started distributing electronic cards to cocoa farmers to help track beans from plantations to their export ports and ensure the growers are paid a guaranteed price for their produce. GHANA MINING South Africa-listed gold miner Gold Fields on Thursday said it is disputing tax payments demanded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after an audit and is working with the tax authority to resolve the matter. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's central bank on Thursday said it will allow exporters, including miners, to keep 75% of their export earnings in foreign currency after the current cap of 60% drew complaints from the industry. AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
Gold sees choppy price action in run-up to Fed decision
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, the downside limited by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision and its Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on monetary policy outlook. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,926.31 per ounce by 1:14 p.m. ET (1814...
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after...
