101.9 The Bull
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Amarillo opens new Warford Activity Center area for gaming, events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s a new community gaming center for the family to enjoy in Amarillo, according to the city. Officials with the City of Amarillo recently announced that the Charles E. Warford Activity Center (WAC) Game Room, located at 1330 NW 18th Ave., opened for daily use with membership while the WAC Game […]
What We Would Do To Live in This Beautiful 2-Story Log Home in Amarillo
Looking for the perfect log cabin escape? Look no further than this stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom log house located at 6115 Grimes Cir in Amarillo, TX. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, this log house is perfect for families or anyone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a cabin escape.
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open
Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
KFDA
City Council proposing hotel being built near Rick Husband Amarillo Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff presented a report today regarding a proposed hotel being built near the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport. Airport Director, Mike Conners says a feasibility study would be possible and would like to have it operational by 2024. The study says a national chain could build...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
abc7amarillo.com
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
ssnewstelegram.com
Record blizzard buries Panhandle, South Plains
Looking down on snow covered northwestern Texas from a private plane on Feb. 4, 1956, a photographer for the Associated Press likened the “gigantic, white no-man’s land” to “a huge white sheet thrown over a world-sized bed (with) no sign of roads or people.”. According to...
Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?
It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
Sell Your Stuff at the Borger Community Garage Sale
Did you know that you can find treasure troves of items that are worth money at garage sales?. Many people hold garage sales to get rid of the stuff they don't want anymore. A lot of times some of this stuff is worth money. You'll have to do your research or follow thrift store treasure hunters on social media, but garage sales have lots of treasures.
KFDA
First Baptist Church expanding in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding, adding two new facilities to its downtown location. ‘The Loft’, a hub for Amarillo’s youth to hangout, study and more, is beginning to take shape with workers drilling holes for support beams giving the nearly $40 million project its form.
Amarillo You Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day Lady & the Tramp Style
OK, just in case you haven't looked at a calendar you may be in for a surprise. It is February guys and Valentine's Day is not far away. Make sure you don't mess this up. What is the best way to win over a lady?. I will help you with...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
